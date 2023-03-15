Jay Wright has released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Jay Wright’s March Madness 2023 picks and predictions below.

CBS had its March Madness selection show on Sunday and the field of 68 teams was revealed. Alabama, Houston, Purdue, and Kansas all earned #1 seeds in their respective regions this year. First-round matchups will begin tomorrow at 12:15 pm EST and the last matchup in the opening round will tip off on Friday at 10:15 pm EST. CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV will have national coverage of all these games happening over the next few weeks.

Jay Wright’s March Madness 2023 Bracket

Jay Wright’s March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Jay Wright is most known for his illustrious coaching career at Villanova where he won two national titles in three seasons. He’s retired from ‘Nova and is now an analyst for college basketball at CBS. However, don’t be surprised if you see him take another job offering it comes. Possibly St.John’s or Georgetown who have vacant openings at the moment and Wright is very familiar with the Big East.

The picks that he gave on CBS’ selection Sunday show were for Texas and Marquette to make the Final Four. He also had Indiana spotted in to make the Sweet 16.

Texas to make the Final Four (+350)

Texas Men’s basketball ended their season on a strong note by defeating the defending national champions in the Big 12 conference tournament championship. That punched their ticket into the Bid Dance where they’ve earned and #2 seed in the Midwest Region.

Their first-round matchup will be tomorrow night at 7:25 pm EST when they face the #15 Colgate Raiders. This is the first time since the 2008 season that Texas is a #2 seed and they reached the Elite 8 that year. They finished the season as the #7 team in the country and ended with a 26-8 record.

Marquette to make the Final Four (+370)

The Marquette Golden Eagles put the NCAA selection committee on notice when they won the Big East tournament this year. That success earned them the #2 seed in the East Region and they will have a first-round matchup on Friday vs #15 Vermont.

Their team is led by Big East COY Shaka Smart and they have made back-to-back tournament appearances for the first time since 2013. Marquettee’s #2 seeding is the highest in program history and they expect to do big things in the tournament this year.

Indiana to make the Sweet 16 (+138)

The Hoosiers did not make it as far as they’d hoped to in the Big Ten tournament, but they are not a team to take lightly in March Madness. Indiana earned a #4 seed in the Midwest Region and their first-round matchup will be against a tough Kent State team.

Kent State won the MAC conference tournament championship vs Toledo and punched their ticket to the postseason. Indiana are led by standout player Trayce Jackson-Davis. He’s regarded as one of the top players in the country and his team will lean on him to help them make a deep run.

