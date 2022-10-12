Jayson Tatum sinks clutch free throw at sold-out Jack Harlow concert

Jayson Tatum and several Boston Celtics attended Jack Harlow’s sold-out show in Boston earlier this week, including some on-stage free throws alongside Blake Griffin and Payton Pritchard.

Ahead of next week’s regular season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, the reigning Eastern Conference champions are enjoying some team bonding exercises in Beantown.

Jayson Tatum, Blake Griffin, Payton Pritchard, and Grant Williams were all spotted at Kentucky rap artist Jack Harlow’s second sold-out concert in Boston’s MGM Music Hall.

Jayson Tatum knocks down a clutch free throw at tonight’s Jack Harlow concert while Blake Griffin, Payton Pritchard and thousands of Boston fans cheer him on pic.twitter.com/3VIIg4bEAB — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 11, 2022

Jack Harlow is a known friend of Tatum’s, and has been spotted at TD Garden for Celtics games throughout the 2021/22 season. Harlow has been a Boston fan since the Kevin Garnett trade in 2007.

We caught up with @jackharlow during Game 1 and turns out he's a #Celtics fan ☘️ Bounce back game tonight at 7pm pic.twitter.com/rwWO2Efx7D — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) May 3, 2022

Harlow was also in attendance during the second round of the playoffs as Boston sent defending champions Milwaukee Bucks home in seven games on their way to the NBA Finals.