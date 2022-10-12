Home » news » Jayson Tatum Sinks Clutch Free Throw At Sold Out Jack Harlow Concert

NBA

Jayson Tatum sinks clutch free throw at sold-out Jack Harlow concert

Joe Lyons profile picture
Updated 16 mins ago on

1 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
IMG_0326
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Jayson Tatum and several Boston Celtics attended Jack Harlow’s sold-out show in Boston earlier this week, including some on-stage free throws alongside Blake Griffin and Payton Pritchard.

Ahead of next week’s regular season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, the reigning Eastern Conference champions are enjoying some team bonding exercises in Beantown.

Jayson Tatum, Blake Griffin, Payton Pritchard, and Grant Williams were all spotted at Kentucky rap artist Jack Harlow’s second sold-out concert in Boston’s MGM Music Hall.

Jack Harlow is a known friend of Tatum’s, and has been spotted at TD Garden for Celtics games throughout the 2021/22 season. Harlow has been a Boston fan since the Kevin Garnett trade in 2007.

Harlow was also in attendance during the second round of the playoffs as Boston sent defending champions Milwaukee Bucks home in seven games on their way to the NBA Finals.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Trending Now