Jazz vs Grizzlies Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

It’s a Western Conference matchup when the Memphis Grizzlies welcome the Utah Jazz to the FedEx Forum on Friday night. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Jazz vs Grizzlies game.

Jazz vs Grizzlies Game Info

Utah Jazz (30-19) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-17)

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: FedEx Forum — Memphis, TN

Jazz vs Grizzlies NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Moneyline: UTA: (+125) | MEM: (-161)

Point Spread: UTA: +3 (-107) | MEM: -3 (-107)

Total: 224.5 — Over: (-107) | Under: (-107)

Utah Jazz Injury Report

(SG) Donovan Mitchell (game time decision), (C) Rudy Gobert (game time decision)

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

(PG) Tyus Jones (game time decision), (SF) Kyle Anderson (game time decision), (SF) Dillon Brooks (out)

Jazz vs Grizzlies News and Preview | NBA Picks

This game is the fourth game in a row for the Utah Jazz against a team seeded in the top 3 of the Western Conference. They have lost all 3 of the previous games in this period and have lost 4 of their last 5 games overall. The fourth loss came against one of the league’s worst teams in the Houston Rockets.

In their last game, the Jazz lost their second in a row against last year’s losing NBA finalists, the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix ran out 105-97 winners in Utah. The Jazz were led by Jordan Clarkson off the bench with a team-high 26 points.

Utah currently sit fourth in the conference and are led by Donovan Mitchell and his 22.5 points per game. Centre Rudy Gobert leads the league in rebounds with an astounding average of 15.1 per game. The bad news for Jazz fans is that both are listed was questionable on the injury report.

Memphis is one spot higher than the Jazz in third. The Grizzlies are led by star man, Point Guard Ja Morant. Morant has been an absolute pleasure to watch this year with his highlight plays and posterizing dunks. The 2019 second overall pick has a team-high 25.8 points and 6 assists per game so far this season.

Memphis is on a run of 3 wins in their last 5 games and will be looking to take full advantage if the Jazz are without their two-star men.

This is game two of a three-game series for these Western Conference rivals. Memphis took the victory in game one by a solitary point.

Jazz vs Grizzlies Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Utah’s last 6 games.

Utah is 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against Memphis.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Utah’s last 15 games when playing on the road against Memphis.

Memphis are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games.

Memphis are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games this season.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Memphis’ last 5 games against an opponent in the Northwest Division division.

Projected Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

(PG) Mike Conley, (SG) Joe Ingles, (SF) Bogdan Bogdanovic, (PF) Royce O’Neal, (C) Hassan Whiteside

Projected Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineup

(PG) Ja Morant, (SG) Desmond Bane, (SF) Ziaire Williams, (PF) Jaren Jackson Jr, (C)Steven Adams

Jazz vs Grizzlies Prediction | NBA Picks

I believe a lot will depend on the Utah Jazz injury report for this one. If Mitchell and Gobert miss the game then it could be curtains for them and a very long night for their fans that have travelled to Memphis or watching on TV.

The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Memphis a 55% chance of winning. If I’m honest, I have Memphis taking the victory here regardless if the Jazz are at full strength or not. That being said, the Jazz will be looking to end their skid and what better way to do it than against the team directly above them in the standings.

Pick: UNDER 224.5

