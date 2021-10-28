On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, the Utah Jazz (3-0) are playing the Houston Rockets (1-3) at Toyota Center. This is the fourth regular season game for both Western Conference teams of the 2021-22 NBA season. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Game Information

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Toyota Center; Houston, Texas

TV channels: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass, Root Sports Northwest

Radio broadcast: KBME/KQBU-FM, KZNS/KTUB

Live stream: fuboTV (seven-day free trial)

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets news

Heading into Thursday night’s Western Conference matchup, the Jazz are 3-0 in their previous three head-to-head meetings. On May 8, 2021, the last time these teams played one another during the regular season, Utah won 124-116 at home. Contrary to these aforementioned betting statistics, these teams are 5-5 against each other in their past 10 matches. It depends on which games someone wants to analyze.

After the Jazz won 122-110 at home over the Nuggets, Utah’s Rudy Gobert was not satisfied with his first-half performance. He told reporters, “I was made at myself for missing four free throws in a row in the first half. They gave me the opportunity to redeem myself. I know I’m a good free throw shooter.” Try not to worry, Jazz fans. Gobert will have all of this season to improve his free throw shooting. In all seriousness, he played great. In three games, the center has 57 rebounds — a franchise record.

Rudy Gobert, on getting hacked late in the game: “I was mad at myself for missing 4 FTs in a row in the 1H. They gave me the opportunity to redeem myself. I know I’m a good FT shooter.” — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) October 27, 2021

Injury Report

For the Jazz, power forward Rudy Gay is out indefinitely. In the first week of October, the organization announced that Gay could return for the early portion of the 2021-22 regular season. However, there is still no clear timetable for his return. Gay could be a couple of weeks away from playing.

Next, for the Rockets, small forward Danuel House is listed as questionable to play in Thursday night’s intraconference game. He needs time to recover from a right foot strain. The forward was last seen moving around in a walking boot.

Though X-rays were negative, Danuel House Jr. returned to Houston’s bench in a walking boot, which did not suggest a quick return. https://t.co/0a35YY3fpT — The Rockets Wire (@TheRocketsWire) October 27, 2021

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets betting lines

Over/Under: 223

Point spread: Jazz -9 (-110)

Best moneyline: Jazz -420, Rockets +340

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets preview

Moreover, on Tuesday, in the Jazz’s 122-110 home victory over the Nuggets, center Rudy Gobert scored a team-high 23 points and 16 rebounds in 33 minutes played. Guard Donovan Mitchell accumulated 22 points, 2.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 34 minutes of action, too. While the Jazz allowed 20 fourth-quarter points, they also put up 31 points to close out their performance. If bettors took the over in this one, they made bank.

After viewing the box-score game statistics, both teams played great offensively. Utah shot 44-for-85 (51.8%) from the field and 12-for-39 (30.8%) from three-point range. Although the Jazz out-rebounded the Nuggets 41 to 35, many folks would say Utah finished stronger because Denver’s Nikola Jokic left the game. He sustained a knee contusion after colliding with Gobert.

Meanwhile, in the Rockets’ 116-106 road defeat versus the Mavericks, Eric Gordon led the team in scoring, putting up 22 points in 27 minutes spent on the court. Forward Christian Wood ended his night with 16 points, 17 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 36 minutes played as well. Houston played awful defensively, but they were also outscored 25 to 18 in the fourth quarter.

In addition to slacking off on defense, they failed to make short to mid-range jumpers. They shot 36-for-86 (41.9%) from the floor and 16-for-39 (41%) from behind the arc. Houston has a lot of young talent. Though, they need more time to improve team chemistry.

Lastly, for the Jazz’s projected starting lineup, they have PG Mike Conley, SG Donovan Mitchell, SF Bojan Bogdanovic, PF Royce O’Neale and C Rudy Gobert. The Rockets’ projected starting lineup is PG Jalen Green, SG Kevin Porter Jr., SF Jae’Sean Tate, PF Christian Wood and C Daniel Theis.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets prediction

Furthermore, the total for tonight’s Western Conference match is set at 223. According to the spread consensus, about 71% of gamblers are predicting the Jazz will cover the spread. Regarding the total consensus, 56% of bettors are expecting the total will go over 223. Utah is 3-0 as a selected favorite so far this season, whereas Houston is 0-3 as an underdog.

For interesting betting trends, the total has gone over in 10 of Utah’s last 14 games. They are also 9-4 straight up in their past 13 contests. Plus, not only are the Jazz 4-1 SU versus Houston in the their previous five games, the total has gone over in four of the team’s last six road contests. Additionally, Utah is 8-1 SU in the team’s last nine games played against Southwest Division opponents.

The odds are not in Houston’s favor, but they have to win another game at some point. They are 7-3 ATS in their past 10 games played. And, the total has gone under in five of their previous five contests. Also, the Rockets are 2-10 ATS in the team’s last 12 games played in the month of October. To add to these betting statistics, the total has gone under in five of their past six games played on a Thursday. In summary, contemplate picking the Jazz to win and they will likely cover the spread.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets betting pick

Pick the Jazz to win on the road, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 223. The Jazz are a heavy nine-point favorite with BetOnline.