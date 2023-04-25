Jimmy Butler backs Joel Embiid as the league’s best as fans chanted “MVP” after his 56-point playoff display vs. the Bucks

This Monday night, Miami’s Jimmy Butler set a new franchise playoff record with his impressive 56-point performance in an exciting comeback victory over Milwaukee.

The foward’s point-streak began right at the start of the contest as he scored 20-straight points just in the first quarter, ending with a total of 22 in the period. However, his true inspiration came late in the game, as he scored 21-clutch points during the final seven minutes of the match.

After leading his team into a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Bucks, the crowd went nuts chanting “MVP” at Butler. But when asked after the game if he felt like the league’s best, he humbly accepted Sixers’ Joel Embiid as the true MVP for this season.

Reporter: "What did it feel like to hear the crowd chanting MVP?" Jimmy Butler: "I don't about MVP. I think that's Joel Embiid if I'm being brutally honest."

The French big man is currently sharing the lead for this year’s Kia MVP award with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. However, as the Serbian has already won the accolade twice in a row, most players and fans around the league believe Embiid should earn the honor this time.

The 76ers center is the current player in the league with the best score average with 33.1, also adding an impressive stat line of 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per match. He’s also in the top 20 most efficient shooters, having dropped in 54.8% of his field goal attempts so far this campaign.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Embiid could be back from his knee injury for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Philadelphia just eliminated the Brooklyn Nets 4-0 in the first round of the postseason, and are awaiting their next rivals.

The internet went into a meltdown after Jimmy’s playoff exhibition

On top of setting a Heat single-game playoff scoring record, Butler added 9 rebounds to go alongside an efficient 19-for-28 shooting from the field.

A long list of NBA stars and former basketball players went into heavy praise for the Heat player after his enormous playoff display this past Monday. His preferred MVP, Joel Embiid, also delivered some love for him. “PLAYOFF MF JIMMY BUTLER,” the Sixers center tweeted.

Take a look at his highlights from last night’s masterclass of 56 points over Milwaukee:

“Say or feel what you want about Jimmy… ANIMAL!!! Double Nickel! And counting,” Golden State’s Draymond Green wrote on social media.

Sports analysts and former basketball players also went into a frenzy over his impressive display. “This is insane,” said J.J. Redick, while Kendrick Perkins added: “What the hell did I just watch?! I believe it was some dude they call ‘Playoffs Jimmy’ God Bless America.”

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson was another self-proclaimed fan of the Heat foward after the game: “Jimmy Butler put on the best performance this Playoff season scoring 56 points against the Milwaukee Bucks and ushering the Heat to a 3-1 Series lead!”

The Florida franchise are currently surprising the NBA, as they hold a 3-1 lead over the Giannis Antetokounmpo’s No. 1 seeded Bucks. Miami will now look to close out the series this next Wednesday in Milwaukee.