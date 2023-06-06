Jimmy Butler explains Heat’s “I don’t give a damn factor” when the odds aren’t in their favor

If there’s one thing that has kept Miami in the title-contention throughout the postseason is how they are able to produce a comeback almost out of pure inspiration.

Just look at the numbers: when facing a deficit of at least 12 points during these playoffs, the Heat have produced a 7-6 record. As for the rest of the NBA franchises, they’re 6-59.

According to team superstar Jimmy Butler, it’s all about the “I don’t give a damn factor” that kicks in when the odds aren’t in their favor.

“I just think nobody cares on our team. We’re not worried about what anybody thinks,” Butler said. “We’re so focused in on what we do well and who we are as a group that at the end of the day, that’s what we fall back on. Make or miss shots, we’re going to be who we are because we’re not worried about anybody else. That’s how it’s been all year long, and that’s not going to change.”

Check out Miami’s latest comeback as they rallied back to conquer Game 2 against Denver in the NBA Finals:

It seems as if it doesn’t matter who’s the rival in front of them, they are not deterred. Either it’s been top-seeded Milwaukee, New York after a promising season, title-favorites Boston and now Denver who have all found themselves on the wrong end of a Heat rally.

“Biggest thing for us, we had the will and we had the belief,” Miami big man Bam Adebayo said. “And we keep finding ways to win.”

The Nuggets believe they have what it takes to win at the Kaseya Center in Game 3 and 4 of the championship series

After two contests in Denver, the eighth-seeded Heat now have home-court advantage in the title series over the Nuggets, who ranked as the No. 1 seed out of the Western Conference.

“We’ve won on the road before,” Nuggets veteran Jeff Green said after losing home in Game 2. “I think we understand what’s at stake. They did what they were supposed to do. They came in here, got a split. Now they’re going home, and I think we have to go in there worried about Game 3. We can’t worry about Game 4. We have to worry about Game 3.”

It seems like comebacks are part of the Heat identity, as they’ve had three teams (out of only four) in the past 25 campaigns that have appeared in seven victories after losing by double digits in playoff matches. The Golden State Warriors did it last season on their way to the NBA trophy, and then Miami’s 2011, 2012 and now 2023 are the other three.

“We faced a lot of adversity during the season,” said Spoelstra, who coached the Heat throughout all those historic comebacks. “We handled it the right way … It steeled us and we developed some grit, which is what we all want. We want to be able to have that privilege of having adversity and being able to overcome it. You gain strength from that.”