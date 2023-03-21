College Basketball
Joe Lunardi’s March Madness Sweet 16 Bracket, Predictions, & Expert Picks
Joe Lunardi of ESPN released his March Madness bracket, predictions, and expert picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and the analyst correctly predicted the No. 1 Alabama-No. 5 San Diego State matchup for the Sweet 16. However, neither No. 2 Marquette nor No. 5 Duke advanced. The college basketball analyst still has No.1 Houston winning the National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. BetOnline odds, best bets, and picks are featured below.
- Creighton to Elite Eight (+225)
- Gonzaga to Final Four (+450)
- Houston to win National Championship (+425)
Joe Lunardi March Madness 2023 Bracket | Sweet 16 Update
While Lunardi’s March Madness bracket is by no means perfect, No. 1 Alabama, No. 1 Houston, No. 6 Creighton, and No. 3 Gonzaga are all still alive. Duke fell short, along with No. 1 Kansas. For the college basketball analyst, one of the biggest upsets of the 2023 NCAA Tournament was seeing the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks defeat the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks. Then there’s No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson’s upset over No. 1 Purdue.
Joe Lunardi March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks
About halfway through the 84th annual edition of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the ESPN analyst has a busted March Madness bracket, much like the rest of us. Having said that, these three predictions are possible: No. 6 Creighton to advance to the Elite Eight, No. 3 Gonzaga to reach the Final Four, and No. 1 Houston to win the National Championship. Feel free to read the explanations for his predictions below.
No. 6 Creighton to Elite Eight (+225) | Free Predictions
First off, Joe Lunardi thinks No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 6 Creighton in the Elite Eight. While the ESPN analyst has the Crimson Tide advancing, this means the Bluejays have to defeat No. 15 Princeton this Friday at 9 p.m. ET in the Sweet 16. Sportsbooks show Creighton as a heavy 10-point favorite.
The Tigers are 4-1 in contests played at a neutral site this season. Not to mention, they’re 6-2 as underdogs. Princeton is now on a six-game winning streak as well. As for Creighton, the Bluejays are 13-3 in their last 16 games played on a Friday. Princeton has momentum going in, considering the team’s 59-55 upset win over No. 2. Arizona.
No. 3 Gonzaga to Final Four (+450) | Free March Madness Picks
Next, Joe Lunardi is riding with No. 3 Gonzaga to join No. 1 Alabama and No. 1 Houston in the Final Four. Of course, the ESPN analyst also had No. 5 Duke reaching this round. That prediction never manifested. “Gonzaga is playing extremely well… We’re going Gonzaga to defeat No. 2 UCLA in the Sweet 16,” said Lunardi.
“A region final, where in a down year allegedly, Gonzaga goes back to the Final Four. Houston in Houston? The Cougars will defeat the Bulldogs.” In order to advance to the Elite Eight, the Bulldogs first have to knock out No. 2 UCLA in the Sweet 16 this Thursday night at 9:45 p.m. ET. Other March Madness predictions are on the main page.
No. 1 Houston to win National Championship (+425) | Joe Lunardi Picks
Moving on to the National Championship prediction, Lunardi believes No. 1 Houston will defeat No. 1 Alabama at NRG Stadium. “Alabama we’re told had the best win of the year, winning at Houston,” added the ESPN analyst. “Can they win in Houston again? I say no. The hometown team, if healthy, cuts down the nets.” Other March Madness brackets, picks, and predictions are on the main page.
