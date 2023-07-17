The reigning MVP has delivered a strong message to the Sixers, as he made clear he wants a title-contending roster around him for the next season. Joel Embiid is done with trusting the process in Philadelphia and feels it’s about time to conquer a championship together.

If not, the star big man might request a trade out of Pennsylvania in the near future, as he’s already represented the 76ers for eight-straight campaigns.

“I just want to win a championship. Whatever it takes,” Embiid said in an interview this past week. “I don’t know where that’s gonna be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else, I just want to have a chance to accomplish that. I want to see what it feels like to win that first one, and then you can think about the next one.”

“It’s not easy, but it takes more than one or two, three guys,” he assured. “You got to have good people around you, and myself, every single day, I work hard to be at that level so I can make it happen. So, every single day, I’m working towards that.”

The French center, who was born in Africa, guaranteed he “loves the challenge” when asked about how he felt when hearing fans chant “MVP” to other players.

“I understand the business, it’s fun; at the end of the day, I think of it like this: I’m extremely blessed,” Embiid said about proving himself.

The Sixers star was recently in Los Angeles launching his own film studio, as he’s been patiently waiting to hear about big trades concerning his team this summer. It is believed that the player’s frustration is mostly due to his teammate James Harden reportedly wanting to play for the Clippers next season.

Embiid has expressed how hopeful he is that Harden would still change his mind about leaving Philadelphia

Embiid recently told Showtime he felt “disappointed” when asked about Harden’s request to leave. “But then again, I also understand it’s business. People make decisions. I’m more appreciative of the way he’s handled the whole situation. We’re going to be boys forever.

“I want him to come back, obviously, so that we can go out and accomplish what we want, which is to win a championship. So hopefully his mindset can be changed,” he said.

Ever since Philly was eliminated by the Celtics in the NBA playoffs, his team changed head coaches, traded in for Mo Bamba, and re-signed both Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell. However, he admitted he can’t help but feel happy for his friend Harden if he’s to play somewhere else.

“But other than that, I’m just so happy to be his friend,” he shared. “We’re close, and we’ve grown since he got here. That’s what I’m excited about. I’m excited to keep that friendship for the rest of our lives.”

Back in 2021, Embiid signed a four-year, $213 million contract extension that keeps him in Philadelphia until the 2026/27 campaign, which averages around $52 million per season.