John Wall joins Clippers, Celtics’ championship odds decrease by 17%

John Wall is set to join the Clippers after his waivers clear, and while their odds have increased by 45% after this signing, the Celtics’ championship odds have decreased by roughly 17%. Per the BetOnline sportsbook, with +525 odds, the Warriors remain the top favorite to repeat next season.

Nonetheless, now the Clippers possess second-best odds (+550) of winning their first championship. With +600 odds, the Celtics have dropped down to a two-way tie for third place with the Bucks. If history shows viewers anything, it’s that teams have struggled to return to the NBA Finals following a loss.

NBA Championship Odds for the 2022-23 NBA Season

After surrendering $6.5 million in a buyout with the Rockets, John Wall exercised his $47,366,760 player option for the 2022-23 season. The guard has not played since the 2020-21 season. Wall agreed to sit out all of last season after hearing the news that he would receive less playing time.

Furthermore, the guard missed the 2019-20 season after tearing his ACL. In the 2020-21 season, Wall averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

The Clippers’ championship odds might seem too high for some bettors, but in addition to John Wall, the team has Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Of course, Leonard missed the 2021-22 season because of an ACL injury. The top championship odds for the 2022-23 NBA season are below.

NBA Team Odds Play Golden State Warriors +525 Los Angeles Clippers +550 Boston Celtics +600 Milwaukee Bucks +600 Brooklyn Nets +700 Los Angeles Lakers +1200 Phoenix Suns +1200 Miami Heat +1600 Denver Nuggets +1800 Memphis Grizzlies +1800 Dallas Mavericks +2000

The Celtics can return to the NBA Finals

Despite the Celtics’ championship odds dropping, their roster remains intact. This team can return to the NBA Finals next season with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and the rest. But will G.M. Brad Stevens add to what’s already there? Quite a few NBA analysts are not yet sold on Tatum. The three-time All-Star finished with 100 turnovers in the playoffs by the end of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Even though he averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season, Tatum could use another top scorer to help him out. By the time the Celtics made to the NBA Finals to take on the Warriors, it was as if the Eastern Conference Finals MVP was already out of gas. Tatum averaged 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game against the Warriors.

On the other hand, Brown shined the brightest when his team needed him the most. He averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the NBA Finals. Needless to say, the Celtics need to improve offensively if their goal is to win another title. Evident by their Finals loss to the Warriors, defense alone is not enough.

Al Horford has to keep dominating, JD Davison is a solid draft pick

Besides Brown, Tatum and Smart, another contributing player in the playoffs last season was Al Horford. How much longer can the center play at a high level? He’s 36 years old. In Game 1 against the Warriors, Horford scored 26 points in 33 minutes played. In Game 6, he scored 19 points and finished with 14 rebounds in 39 minutes played. They need him to return for next season.

Then came the 2022 NBA Draft. With the 53rd overall pick, the Celtics selected JD Davison from Alabama. In Davison’s freshman year of college, the guard averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2022. Davison is expected to play in the Summer League soon. While fans might argue otherwise, Boston could really use another All-Star talent. Other articles related to the Celtics’ championship odds are on the main page.

