NBA star Jonathan Isaac is well known for not complying to the league’s woke initiatives for social change, as he first decided not to kneel during the national anthem back in 2020. A couple of months ago he announced he would create a brand called UNITUS that would serve as an alternative to powerful retail companies like Nike.

Today, he is ready to launch his project, which he assures is dedicated to American values and his Christian faith. The Magic foward also shared that it was this same philosophy of life that inspired him to stand during that infamous national anthem.

This Tuesday he appeared on “Fox & Friends” and explained why this act of kneeling or wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt won’t really help any cause, as this is not a real solution to social problems.

Thank you, @megynkelly for having me on the @megynkellyshow. We need an alternative in the market that celebrates Faith, Family, & Freedom. That’s why I created @weareunitus. Shop UNITUS here: https://t.co/2WUMQPqgnt pic.twitter.com/KrvSe2hlRq — Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) August 1, 2023

“I didn’t want to align myself with the Black Lives Matter movement and organization. And I felt that a true answer to all the problems that we see, not just racism, was the gospel of Jesus Christ. So, I decided to stand up and share it,” he said.

The 25-year-old then went on to share why he believes that buying products from these “woke” companies is a constant act of support to the liberal politics and messages that they promote.

“When we do give our money to companies that don’t support our values, we’re cosigning their message,” Isaac expressed. “So, what I wanted to do was give Americans, freedom-loving Americans, faith-loving Americans the option to buy with their values.”

At some point during the pandemic, the Orlando athlete also refused to accept the NBA’s vaccine policy, consolidating him as a rebel to any social cause endorsed by the league.

Isaac shares that his UNITUS company stands for faith, family and freedom

The NBA star’s company has a logo design based on the Ark of the Covenant, as he guarantees that UNITUS stands for faith, family and freedom.

Isaac is convinced over reasons why he has earned respect in his community, and has decided to honor his followers in every step he takes.

“People respect me for my courage of standing for what I believe in and doing things myself. Yes, I’ve gotten my fair share of negativity. But I like to focus on the positive,” he said.

His first batch of clothing line will feature hoodies, sweatpants and T-shirts, as Isaac hopes to offer clothing for multiple sports and cater to both children and adults. The player also plans to offer a sneaker that he will be wearing during the entirety of the upcoming NBA campaign.

“It’s not about hating anybody. It’s not about going against anybody. It’s simply saying that our values are valid, and they deserve to be celebrated. And if they won’t, then we’ll celebrate them ourselves,” he concluded.