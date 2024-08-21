Anthony Edwards has quickly become one of the most talked about young stars in the NBA. His ascent over the last six months has been nothing short of meteoric, making headlines both on and off the court. As the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Edwards has already led his team to their first trip to the Western Conference Finals since 2004 and played a pivotal role in Team USA’s gold medal run at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Yet, it’s not just his on court exploits that have captured the public’s imagination his social media presence has also drawn considerable attention. On Tuesday, Edwards took to Instagram to share a post that encapsulated his journey and hinted at what lies ahead.

The post, captioned “It’s a lot of us,” quickly went viral, racking up over 82,000 likes in just three hours. The phrase, which can be interpreted in various ways, seemed to resonate with many, but one particular comment stood out: former NBA star Josh Smith simply wrote, “Himington.”

last week: win a gold medal 🥇 this week: back in the lab pic.twitter.com/c3S8ll5KlI — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 20, 2024

Smith’s comment, while brief, holds significant weight when considering the connection between the two players. Both hail from Atlanta, Georgia, and have represented their hometown with pride on the NBA stage. Smith, who was selected 17th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2004 NBA Draft straight out of high school, made an immediate impact in the league with his electrifying dunks and defensive prowess.

Although he never made an All-Star Game, Smith is widely regarded as one of the best dunkers in NBA history, and his legacy in Atlanta is cemented by the nine seasons he spent with the Hawks.

Smith’s journey through the NBA also saw him with the jerseys of the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans before he retired. His career, marked by his athleticism and versatility, serves as a blueprint for many young players from Atlanta looking to make their mark in the league. Edwards, who is following in those footsteps, seems poised to not only match but potentially surpass Smith’s achievements.

Edwards chose a different path to the NBA, spending one year playing college basketball at the University of Georgia (UGA) before declaring for the NBA Draft. His decision to stay in-state for college basketball was a nod to his roots, further endearing him to fans in Georgia. In 2020, Edwards was selected with the first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves, and in just four seasons, he has already established himself as one of the league’s brightest young stars.

Ant has quickly, but surely become one of the most trendy NBA stars of his generation, not only by his performances, but because of his wit

Last season, Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc. These numbers underline his scoring ability but also his all-around game, which has drawn comparisons to some of the best shooting guards in NBA history. At just 23 years old, Edwards’ potential seems limitless, and many believe he could become one of the greatest players to ever play his position.

Fans on social media quickly picked up on the significance of Smith’s comment. One user, @ATL_Basketball_Fan, tweeted, “Josh Smith calling Ant ‘Himington’ is like a king knighting the next in line. Atlanta hoops royalty right here!” Another fan, @Hoops_4Life, posted, “Seeing Josh Smith give props to Ant is legendary. The past and the future of ATL basketball connecting!”

The connection between Smith and Edwards highlights a broader narrative within the NBA: the evolution of the game and the passing of influence from one generation of players to the next. As Edwards continues to build his legacy, he carries with him the hopes and expectations of those who came before him, including Smith.

For Atlanta, a city with a rich basketball history, seeing one of its own rise to the pinnacle of the sport is a source of immense pride. And for Edwards, the journey is just beginning. With every post, every game, and every accolade, he cements his place not only in the hearts of Timberwolves fans but also in the lineage of Atlanta’s basketball greats.