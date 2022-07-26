Juancho Hernangomez finalizing one-year deal with Raptors

Juancho Hernangomez is finalizing a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors. This is a partially guaranteed contract. A total of five players signed to partially guaranteed deals are competing against one another in training camp for the last two roster spots.

As it stands now, 12 players are also signed to guaranteed contracts: Achiuwa, Anunoby, Barnes, Birch, Boucher, Flynn, Porter, Siakam, Svi, Trent, VanVleet and Young. Second-round pick Christian Koloko is expected to sign a rookie-scale contract soon.

Juancho Hernangomez has played for multiple NBA teams

Hernangomez was selected 15th overall by the Nuggets in the 2016 NBA Draft. The forward played in Denver until he was traded to the Timberwolves on Feb. 5, 2020. Months later, the Madrid, Spain native signed a multi-year contract with Minnesota. However, it was only temporary.

After one season, the Timberwolves traded the forward and Jarrett Culver to the Grizzlies for Patrick Beverley. Then, on Sept. 15, 2021, the Grizzlies dealt Hernangomez to the Celtics for Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards and a 2026 second-round draft pick.

Earlier this year, the forward was then traded to the Spurs on Jan. 19 for cash. And then the Spurs traded him to the Jazz a month later. Hernangomez was waived by Utah on Jun. 30.

In the Jazz’s 111-80 road win over the Trail Blazers on Apr. 10, he scored a season-high 22 points in 32 minutes of action. He finished 8-for-14 shooting from the field and 4-for-7 from 3-point range.

Hernangomez’s 2021-22 season stats and acting debut

According to salary records, the forward made $6,175,440 in the 2021-22 NBA season. Through 40 games played, the Spainard averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Plus, he averaged 41.5% shooting from the floor and 34.8% from downtown. The six-year player turns 27 on Sept. 28.

Besides traveling from one team to another in recent seasons, Hernangomez made his acting debut in the Netflix film Hustle. Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, it’s a comedy sports drama film.

Additionally, the movie was also produced by Adam Sandler and LeBron James. Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster and Robert Duvall star in the movie. It released on Jun. 8.

