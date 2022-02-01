Kansas vs Iowa State College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big 12 college basketball matchup, the Kansas Jayhawks are taking on the Iowa State Cyclones at the James H. Hilton Coliseum. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Kansas vs Iowa State prediction for the game today.

Kansas vs Iowa State Game Info

No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) vs. No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones (16-5, 3-5 Big 12)

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum — Ames, IA

Coverage: ESPN

Kansas vs Iowa State College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: KU: (-190) | ISU: (+165)

Point Spread: KU: -4.5 (-110) | ISU: +4.5 (-110)

Total: 137.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kansas vs Iowa State College Basketball Betting Preview

Kansas had been solid as of late before the #12 Kentucky Wildcats came into town and beat them by 18 to snap the Jayhawks’ five-game winning streak. Coming off of two emotional and physical games back-to-back, it was more a question of when, not if, Kansas would finally have an off-night. Kansas was simply outhustled for rebounds and couldn’t keep up with Kentucky’s hot shooting. The Jayhawks will get a chance to rebound and get back to their normal offense that is averaging over 80 points per game.

Iowa State seems to have gotten their footing back as they have won their last two after losing five of seven previously. Both wins did come against unranked conference opponents but not everything can always be pretty. Iowa State has failed miserably in virtually every test in the Big 12 so far this season. The one game they just fell short was against Kansas on the road where they lost by just one point. The Cyclones played far from their best game and still were that close to winning at Allen Fieldhouse. With the game now at their place, Iowa State has to feel confident they can get the job done this time around.

Kansas vs Iowa State College Basketball Betting Trends

Kansas is 1-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Kansas’ last 6 games at Iowa State.

Kansas is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games against Iowa State.

Iowa State is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games.

Iowa State is 12-2 straight up in their last 14 home games.

Kansas vs Iowa State Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

This game should be an incredibly close contest and you could make an argument that this should be a “pick’em” game. Kansas should be able to bounce back from their last poor outing offensively and return to their normal form. Iowa State’s offense has also picked up of late and should continue to do that against a below-average Kansas defense.

The line currently sits at just 138 points. Both teams were just plain bad offensively in their last outing and still combined for 123 points. As a result of their improving offenses and a low line, be comfortable taking the over for this game. Although Iowa State’s defense is solid, it’s not easy to stop Kansas. It’s even harder for them to be stopped in back-to-back games.

Our college basketball betting Kansas vs Iowa State prediction tonight will be OVER 137.5 at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Kansas a 56% chance to win.

Pick: OVER 137.5

