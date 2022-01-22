Kansas vs Kansas State College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big 12 college basketball matchup, the Kansas Jayhawks are taking on the Kansas State Wildcats at the Bramlage Coliseum. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Kansas vs Kansas State prediction for the game today.

Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000.

Kansas vs Kansas State Game Info

No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (10-7, 2-4 Big 12)

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 4 PM ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum — Manhatten, KS

Coverage: BIG12/ESPN+

Kansas vs Kansas State College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Kansas vs Kansas State betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: KU: (-260) | KSU: (+220)

Point Spread: KU: -6 (-110) | KSU: +6 (-110)

Total: 138 — Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Kansas vs Kansas State Preview

This Kansas vs Kansas State college basketball game will be provide another fantastic college basketball rivalry game. While Kansas is the favorite on the road, the road rivalry game has made them smaller favorites than normal.

Kansas currently leads the Big 12 with a 4-1 conference record. Although they haven’t lost since early January, the Jayhawks have had some close calls in the last three games. Two of their wins were by a combined four points. In a tough environment against a bitter rival, Kansas will need to be on top of their game or risk being upset.

Kansas State, started off conference play 0-4 but has made a statement in their last two games. Kansas State will have all the confidence in the world after upsetting Texas Tech and Texas in back-to-back games. The defensive abilities of guard Markquis Nowell could provide problems for the Jayhawks as he averages 2.5 steals per game this season.

Kansas vs Kansas State Betting Trends

Kansas is 2-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games.

The total has hit the UNDER in five of Kansas’ last 6 games at Kansas State.

Kansas is 5-0 straight up in their last 5 games against Kansas State.

Kansas State is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games.

The UNDER is 10-3 in Kansas State’s last 13 home games.

Kansas vs Kansas State Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Kansas has been a tough team to beat this season which is to be expected when they average 81 points per game. The Jayhawks have struggled as of late however as they have only scored more than 68 points once in their last three games. A lot will be asked of star guard Ochai Agbaji if the Jayhawks want to avoid a road upset.

While Kansas State’s offense leaves something to be desired, their defense has been solid this season. The Wildcats have allowed just 61 points per game this season. With extra juice in a big rivalry game after two huge wins, expect their defense to be flying around even more than normal. Make no mistake, this is the biggest game of the season for Kansas State.

Our Kansas vs Kansas State prediction tonight will be UNDER 138 at BetOnline.

The biggest difference between these two teams is offense as few can stack up to Kansas. With that in mind, Kansas State’s defense is one of the toughest the Jayhawks will play all season. With the UNDER hitting often for both of these teams recently, especially in their matchups with each other, it seems pretty safe to happen again.

The Jayhawks should win this game, but this game should go down to the wire. For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Kansas a 75.8% chance to win.

Pick: UNDER 138

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.