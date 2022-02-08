Kentucky vs South Carolina College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s SEC college basketball matchup, the Kentucky Wildcats are taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Kentucky vs South Carolina prediction for the game today.

Kentucky vs South Carolina Game Info

No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats (19-4, 8-2 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (13-9, 4-6 SEC)

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Colonial Life Arena — Columbia, SC

Coverage: ESPN

Kentucky vs South Carolina College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Kentucky vs South Carolina college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: UK: (-650) | SC: (+500)

Point Spread: UK: -11 (-115) | SC: +11 (-105)

Total: 143.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Best Betting Offers Broker

Offers

Score

Visit Broker $1000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews 150% up to $3,000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews Available to players 21+ in Arkansas only Up to $1,000 - BVD1000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews Use INSIDERS for 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000

Kentucky vs South Carolina College Basketball Betting Preview

Kentucky has continued their hot streak lately and have now won four straight and 12 of their last 14. In a tough road test against unranked Alabama, Kentucky looked strong, pulling out a 66-55 win on Saturday night. The Wildcats average over 81 points per game while allowing just 64. With no key injuries, the Wildcats should be ready to pounce on a South Carolina team near the bottom of the SEC. The only thing that can hold Kentucky back tonight is themselves.

South Carolina has really struggled lately and have lost five of their last eight games. The problem with the Gamecocks is their inability to defend. Their offense is solid, but their leading scorer, guard Erik Stevenson, averages just 11 points per game. South Carolina doesn’t have a player that can take over on the offensive side of the ball. They need complete team efforts to beat teams, and that just isn’t happening this year in a tough SEC. If South Carolina wants any chance, they need someone to carry them or for everyone to be shooting the lights out of the gym.

Kentucky vs South Carolina College Basketball Betting Trends

Kentucky is 2-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games.

In their last 8 games against South Carolina, Kentucky is 6-2 against the spread (ATS).

Kentucky is 8-1 straight up in their last 9 games.

The OVER is 4-1 in South Carolina’s last 5 games.

The OVER is 5-1 in South Carolina’s last 6 games against Kentucky.

Kentucky vs South Carolina Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

While history points to the over being the safest pick, South Carolina’s offense has been incredibly inconsistent this year. In their last two games against teams worse than Kentucky, the Gamecocks have averaged just over 60 points per game. Kentucky would need to carry a lot of the burden for the total line if South Carolina’s offense flames out again.

With the moneyline favoring Kentucky so much, the spread is the best way to go. Kentucky is rolling and shows no signs of slowing down. Although the spread is always tough to cover once it gets to double digits, Kentucky should be able to get the job done. The Wildcats just have too much talent to not crush South Carolina tonight.

Our college basketball betting Kentucky vs South Carolina prediction tonight will be Kentucky COVERS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Kentucky an 86.8% chance to win.

Pick: Kentucky COVERS

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click the banner above to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.