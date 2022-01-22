Kings vs Bucks Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

The Milwaukee Bucks continue their defence of their NBA Championship when they welcome the Sacramento Kings to the Fiserv Forum on Saturday night. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Bulls vs Bucks game.

Kings vs Bucks Game Info

Sacramento Kings (18-29) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (29-19)

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, W

Kings vs Bucks NBA Betting Odds and Picks

All Kings vs Bucks betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: SAC: (+410) | MIL: (-455)

Point Spread: SAC: +9.5 (-103) | MIL: -9.5 (-103)

Total: 230.5 — Over: (-103) | Under: (-103)

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

SG Tyrese Halliburton (Game time decision)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

C Brook Lopez (out)

Kings vs Bucks News and Preview

This is the first time the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings come up against each other this season and is only 1 of 2 games where they meet this season.

The Kings start a gruelling 5 game Eastern Conference trip after losing their last game at home to the Detroit Pistons 133-131 after a late 11-0 surge from the Pistons. Sacramento are potentially without Wisconsin native Tyrese Halliburton who has been missing from the starting line up of late due to Health and Safety Protocols. He is currently graded as a game time decision. Halliburton currently leads all Kings players with 7.1 assists per game this season.

The Bucks on the other hand play their second game in as many nights after disposing of the Chicago Bulls 94-90 in what wasn’t their best performance of the season. Milwaukee are notoriously bad when playing 2 nights in a row however some are seeing the win against Chicago as a turning point in their season.

The Sacramento Kings are in the hunt for a Play-In position and currently occupy 11th spot in the West. They sit 2 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers in 10th. The Bucks on the other hand are sitting 4th in the East, 1.5 games off of top spot and only 0.5 games behind Chicago and Miami in second and third respectively.

Kings vs Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Sacramento are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

Sacramento are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Sacramento’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Central Division division.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Milwaukee’s last 8 games.

Milwaukee are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Western Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Milwaukee’s last 8 games played in January.

Projected Sacramento Kings Starting Lineup

(G) De’Aaron Fox, (G) Terence Davis, (C) Richaun Holmes, (F) Marvin Bagley III, (F) Harrison Barnes

Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

(G) Jrue Holiday, (G) Grayson Allen, (C) Bobby Portis, (F)Giannis Antetokounmpo, (F) Khris Middleton

Kings vs Bucks Prediction

The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives the Bucks a 69.2% chance of winning. That seems fair, the Bucks are a stronger team who are nearing full strength and have won two straight and 3 of the last 5. They may just have found their mojo after the sticky patch earlier in the season.

The Kings are potentially without a star player in Tyrese Halliburton and have lost 3 of their last 5 and are 3-7 in their last 10.

It’s not going to be an easy task for the Kings playing a team who have won 66% of their home games this season and will have a vibrant Milwaukee crowd to contend with. As I said earlier, the Bucks tend to struggle on the back end of a double header but I believe they will have the quality to see the Kings off tonight and potentially by a large margin.

Pick: UNDER 230.5

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.