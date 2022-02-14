Kings vs Nets NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s interconference matchup on Valentine’s Day, the Sacramento Kings (22-36, 27-31 ATS) are playing the Brooklyn Nets (29-27, 20-34-2 ATS); NBA picks are featured here. Will Patty Mills and the Nets end their 11-game losing streak? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are posted below.

Kings vs Nets Game Information

Date: Monday, February 14, 2022

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Barclays Center; Brooklyn, New York

Kings vs Nets NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Kings -3.5 (-115) | Nets +3.5 (-105)

Best moneyline: Kings -168 | Nets +148

Over/Under: 227 (-110)

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

SG Jeremy Lamb (questionable) | SG Terence Davis (out indefinitely)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

PF LaMarcus Aldridge (probable) | SF Kevin Durant (out indefinitely) | SG Joe Johnson (questionable) | PG Kyrie Irving (probable) | C Andre Drummond (probable) | PG Seth Curry (probable) | SG Joe Harris (out indefinitely) | PG Ben Simmons (out) | C Nicolas Claxton (probable)

Kings vs Nets News and Preview | NBA Picks

Furthermore, in the Kings’ 123-110 road win over the Wizards on Saturday, guard De’Aaron Fox scored a team-high 26 points in 38 minutes of action. Forward Harrison Barnes closed out his performance with 21 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 33 minutes played. Sacramento has won four of its last 10 contests. In addition to winning back-to-back games, the Kings are 7-19 away, 15-17 at home and 11-15 ATS on the road this season.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, in the Nets’ 115-111 road loss against the Heat, guard Kyrie Irving led his team in scoring. He put up 29 points in 41 minutes spent on the court. Cameron Thomas also contributed 22 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 32 minutes played. Brooklyn has not won a game since defeating San Antonio on Jan. 21; the team is on a 11-game losing streak. Counting this loss, the Nets are 12-14 at home, 17-13 away and 5-20-1 ATS at home.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Kings have a 51.5% chance of winning.

In the past three head-to-head meetings, the Nets are 2-1 versus the Kings. On Feb. 2, 2022, the first time these teams played one another during this regular season, Sacramento won 112-101 at Golden 1 Center. That victory ended the Kings’ six-game losing streak against the Nets. Due to the number of players Brooklyn has out, this game favors Sacramento.

In other news, the Nets are expecting to have LaMarcus Aldridge, Nicolas Claxton, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond on the court tonight. According to the team’s injury report, Brooklyn will have to find a way to win without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Head coach Steve Nash has to utilize Curry and Drummond to their fullest potential.

To sum this up – LaMarcus Aldridge, Nic Claxton, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are all available for the Nets tomorrow night against the Kings. https://t.co/DuewYooXpc — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) February 14, 2022

Kings vs Nets NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Sacramento is 5-1 ATS in its past six contests.

The Kings are 6-14 SU in their previous 20 games played.

Also, the total has gone over in the Kings’ last five contests.

As for the Nets, they are 2-8-1 ATS in their past 11 games.

And, Brooklyn is 0-10 SU in the team’s previous 10 contests.

However, the Nets are 11-2 ATS in their last 13 matchups at home versus the Kings.

Projected Sacramento Kings Starting Lineup

PG De’Aaron Fox | SG Justin Holiday | SF Harrison Barnes | PF Maurice Harkless | C Domantas Sabonis

Projected Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup

PG Patty Mills | SG Seth Curry | SF Bruce Brown | PF Kessler Edwards | C Andre Drummond

Kings vs Nets Prediction | NBA Picks

Moreover, upon further review of these teams’ betting statistics, Sacramento is 9-10 as a favorite, 13-26 as an underdog and 15-14-1 ATS away, whereas Brooklyn is 23-15 as a favorite, 6-12 as an underdog and 5-20-1 ATS at home. Simply put, the Nets are a mess right now. They are without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and even Ben Simmons remains out due to conditioning. However, are the Nets’ problems mostly related to team chemistry? James Harden is gone. Now the team needs to maintain a healthier roster.

Leading into Monday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, Sacramento is a 3.5-point favorite on the road. Aside from their one loss against the Kings earlier this month, the Nets have their number. Having said that, the Nets are struggling to overcome their injuries. So, pick the Kings to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 227. To learn more about sports betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

