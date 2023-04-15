Today, the New York Knicks square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers contest are here. Sportsbooks show the Cavs as a five-point favorite at home. Cleveland is 31-10 at home, while New York is 24-17 away. BetOnline odds are below.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs

🏀 Teams: New York Knicks | Cleveland Cavaliers

New York Knicks | Cleveland Cavaliers 📊 Record: Knicks (47-35, 45-34-3 ATS) | Cavaliers (51-31, 42-36-4 ATS)

Knicks (47-35, 45-34-3 ATS) | Cavaliers (51-31, 42-36-4 ATS) 📅 Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 🕛 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: ESPN

ESPN 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse; Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse; Cleveland, Ohio 🎲 NBA Odds: Knicks +5 (-105) | Cavaliers -5 (-115)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds | NBA Playoffs First Round Game 1

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Predictions | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 1

On Saturday, the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers play the No. 5 seed New York Knicks at 6 p.m. ET. The winner of this seven-game series will advance to the second round. Both teams are neck and neck in the point spread consensus. Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell is preparing for his first playoff game with his new team.

Today’s game will be Mitchell’s 40th playoff game, and the guard averaged a career-best 28.3 points in the regular season. Earlier this week at practice, the four-time All-Star left a message for his teammates. “There’s a beauty in not knowing what’s coming as well,” he said.

“Because at the end of the day when you don’t fully understand the magnitude of the moment and just coming out there and playing free, there’s a beauty in that as well.”

Additionally, Jalen Bruson and the Knicks are eager to win their first playoff series together. Brunson scored a career-high 48 points against Cleveland last month. “If you paid attention, whenever they had people out in Dallas over his entire career, he’s always played well when he filled in and started,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

“So just having been around him and watching what he did in high school, in state tournaments and what he did at Villanova in big games, he’s always played his best in big games.”

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers have a 61.1% chance of winning at home. Though, New York is still a great road team. Out of the four road teams this weekend, the Knicks have the second-best odds next to the Golden State Warriors of pulling off an upset.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Injuries | NBA Injury Report

New York Knicks Injury Report

PF Julius Randle (ankle; questionable) | PG Jalen Brunson (hand; probable)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

SF Dyland Windler (foot; downgraded to out) | SF Isaac Okoro (knee; questionable)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends | NBA Playoffs 2023 Picks

New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

The Knicks are also 9-4 ATS in their past 13 meetings versus Cleveland.

Plus, the Knicks are 4-1 in their previous five matchups against Eastern Conference opponents.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 12-5 in their last 17 contests.

And Cleveland is 6-2-1 ATS in its past nine games played on a Saturday.

The point total has gone under in four of Cleveland’s previous five home games.

Projected New York Knicks Starting Lineup

PG Jalen Brunson | SG Immanuel Quickley | PF Julius Randle | SF Obi Toppin | C Mitchell Robinson

Projected Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

PG Darius Garland | SG Donovan Mitchell | PF Evan Mobley | SF Isaac Okoro | C Jarrett Allen

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Picks | 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round

Moreover, for other betting statistics, New York is 20-21 as an underdog, 19-20-2 over/under away, and 26-14-1 ATS away. Cleveland is 47-17 as a favorite, 19-22 over/under at home, and 23-16-2 ATS at home. The Cavaliers are 6-14 in their last 20 games played in the month of April.

Not to mention, the Knicks have won the past three head-to-head contests. New York went 3-1 against the Cavaliers in the regular-season series. Nonetheless, the playoffs are a different ball game. Our betting experts are projecting Cleveland to win Game 1, the Knicks to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 217.

Pick the Cavaliers to win! New York lost back-to-back games to end its regular season. It might take some time for the Knicks to play at the same level again. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

