Knicks vs Jazz Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Monday night’s interconference matchup, the New York Knicks (24-29, 25-28 ATS) are facing off versus the Utah Jazz (32-21, 22-30-1 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. Will Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz extend their winning streak to three games? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Knicks vs Jazz Game Information

Date: Monday, February 7, 2022

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Vivint Arena; Salt Lake City, Utah

Knicks vs Jazz NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Knicks +7.5 (-112) | Jazz -7.5 (-108)

Best moneyline: Knicks +265 | Jazz -315

Over/Under: 220.5 (-110)

New York Knicks Injury Report

PG Derrick Rose (out indefinitely)

Utah Jazz Injury Report

SF Rudy Gay (questionable) | C Rudy Gobert (questionable) | PG Jordan Clarkson (questionable) | SF Joe Ingles (out for the season) | SF Danuel House Jr. (probable)

Knicks vs Jazz News and Preview | NBA Picks

Furthermore, in the Knicks’ 122-115 overtime road loss against the Lakers on Saturday, forward RJ Barrett scored a team-high 36 points in 50 minutes spent on the court. Forward Julius Randle also closed out his performance with another double-double, amassing 32 points, 16 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 41 minutes played. New York has won only two of its previous 10 contests. Including this loss, the Knicks are now 11-14 away, 13-15 at home and 12-13 ATS on the road this season.

On the other side, in the Jazz’s 125-102 home win over the Nets on Friday, guard Donovan Mitchell led his team in scoring, accumulating 27 points in 22 minutes of action. Forward Bojan Bogdanovic ended his showing with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 29 minutes played. Similar to the Knicks, Utah has won just three of its last 10 games. On top of winning back-to-back games, the Jazz are 17-10 at home, 15-11 away and 9-18 ATS at home.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Jazz have a 63.7% probability of winning.

Considering other head-to-head meetings, in the past three meetings, the Jazz are 2-1 versus the Knicks. On Jan 26, 2021, the last time these teams met during the regular season, Utah won 108-94 at Vivint Arena. However, the Knicks defeated them 112-100 on Jan. 6, 2021 at Madison Square Garden.

In other news, regarding the Jazz’s injury report, both Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay are listed as questionable for tonight’s contest. And, they will be without one of their top scorers, Rudy Gobert. Not to mention, Quin Snyder is out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Injury report: OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain) OUT – Joe Ingles (Left Knee Anterior Cruciate Ligament Tear) QUESTIONABLE – Jordan Clarkson (Right Knee Soreness) QUESTIONABLE – Rudy Gay (Right Knee Soreness) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 7, 2022

Knicks vs Jazz NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

New York is 1-4 ATS in the team’s past five contests played.

The Knicks are 1-5 SU in their last six games.

Also, the total has gone over in four of the Knicks’ previous five contests.

As for the Jazz, they are 1-4 ATS in their past five games played.

The total has gone under in seven of Utah’s last 10 contests.

Next, the Jazz are 6-1 SU in their previous seven matchups versus the Knicks at Vivint Arena.

Projected New York Knicks Starting Lineup

PG Evan Fournier | SG Kemba Walker | SF RJ Barrett | PF Julius Randle | C Mitchell Robinson

Projected Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

PG Mike Conley | SG Donovan Mitchell | SF Bojan Bogdanovic | PF Royce O’Neale | C Udoka Azubuike

Knicks vs Jazz Prediction | NBA Picks

Moving on to these teams’ betting statistics, New York is 18-11 as a favorite, 6-18 as an underdog and 12-13 ATS away, whereas Utah is 31-16 as a favorite, 1-5 as an underdog and 9-18 ATS at home. These middle-of-the-pack contenders have not played well over their last 10 games. Nonetheless, the Jazz have won two consecutive contests. That fact is more convincing to bettors at the moment than seeing the Knicks on a two-game skid.

Moreover, entering this matchup, Utah is a 7.5-point favorite. This is the first meeting between these teams this regular season. In other words, anyone’s prediction holds weight. Taking everything into account, pick the Jazz to win, the Knicks will cover the spread and the total will go under 220.5. If you want to learn more about basketball betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

