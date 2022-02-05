Main Page
Knicks vs Lakers Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
New York start a five game Western road trip with a trip to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Knicks vs Lakers game.
Knicks vs Lakers Game Info
New York Knicks (24-28) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-28)
Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022
Time: 8:30 PM ET
Venue: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, CA
Knicks vs Lakers NBA Picks and Betting Odds
Moneyline: NYK: (+105) | LAL: (-120)
Point Spread: NYK: +1.5 (-109) | LAL: -1.5 (-109)
Total: 210 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
New York Knicks Injury Report
PG Derrrick Rose (out) | PF Luka Samanic (game time decision)
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
SG Kendrick Nunn (out) | SF LeBron James (out) | PF Carmelo Anthony (out)
Knicks vs Lakers News and Preview | NBA Picks
New York Knicks lost their last matchup, a game against Memphis at MSG and will be hoping to start a tough five game road trip with a victory. The Knicks have lost 7 of their last 9 and currently find themselves out of the playoff and Play-In tournament positions at present.
New York were led by Julius Randle and his 18 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday night against the Grizzlies. New York never led the game at any point and never looked like being a team that were going to win.
The Knicks are led by Julius Randle across the board this season with the Power Forward averaging over 18 points, 9.9 rebounds and over 5 assists per game.
Los Angeles come into this game on the back of a home defeat to LA rivals, The Clippers., with the Clippers running out 111-110 winners. Center Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points and 17 rebounds in 27 minutes of action. Malik Monk added 21 points to the Lakers total and has stepped up well in the absence of LeBron James who will likely miss this game due to a knee injury.
This is the second of two games this season between these teams. New York ran out 106-100 winners at MSG when these teams met earlier in the year.
Knicks vs Lakers Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in 4 of New York’s last 6 games.
- New York are 10-5 SU in their last 15 games against LA Lakers.
- New York are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Western Conference conference.
- LA Lakers are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.
- The total has gone OVER in 10 of LA Lakers’ last 15 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Lakers’ last 5 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division division.
Projected New York Knicks Starting Lineup
PG Kemba Walker | SG Evan Fournier | SF SJ Barrett | PF Julius Randle | C Mitchell Robinson
Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup
PG Russell Westbrook | SG Avery Bradley | SF Malik Monk | PF Stanley Johnson | C Anthony Davis
Knicks vs Lakers Prediction | NBA Picks
The ESPN Matchup Predictor is in favour of a a Los Angeles Lakers victory. They give the Lakers a 52% chance of victory so it’s fair to say they expect a close game. LA will of course be without superstar LeBron James due to a knee injury. Obviously missing such an important piece will have an impact on a Lakers team that are neither here nor there this season.
New York will be looking to take a victory in their first game of a western road trip. Expect a close and enjoyable game here.
