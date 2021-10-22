New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic 2021-22 NBA Season Preview, Predictions and Picks

On Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, the New York Knicks (1-0) are playing the Orlando Magic (0-1) at Amway Center. Both Eastern Conference competitors are entering their season game of the 2021-22 NBA season. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Game Information

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Amway Center; Orlando, Florida

TV channels: Bally Sports Florida, MSG, NBA League Pass, MSG+

Radio broadcast: WYGM-FM/AM, WEPN

Live stream: YouTube TV (14-day free trial)

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic news

Heading into the second contest for both teams of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Knicks are 2-1 in their previous three head-to-head meetings versus Orlando. On Mar. 18, 2021, the last time these teams faced off in the regular season, New York won 94-93 at home. Though, Orlando is also 6-4 in their past 10 games played against New York.

For an interesting news story, Mo Bamba surpassed 1,000 points on Thursday night against the Spurs. The third-year player ended his performance with 18 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. His field goal shooting percentage was also 75%. Bamba was selected sixth overall by the Magic in the 2018 NBA Draft.

with 18 points scored last night, Mo Bamba surpassed 1,000 for his career ‼️ congrats, @TheRealMoBamba 💫 pic.twitter.com/vM6tvrGS60 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 21, 2021

Nothing like the home crowd chanting your name 📢 pic.twitter.com/yB9clOkRce — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 21, 2021

Injury Report

For the Knicks, power forward Taj Gibson is listed as questionable to play tonight. His injury description is personal. Center Nerlens Noel is also listed as questionable, too. He is still recovering from a knee injury.

For the Magic, they have four players listed as questionable: E’Twaun Moore, Michael Carter-Williams, Gary Harris and Chuma Okeke. To add to their injury report, both power forward Jonathan Isaac and point guard Markelle Fultz are out indefinitely.

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic betting lines

Over/Under: 213

Point spread: Knicks 7.5 (-115)

Best moneyline: Knicks -305, Magic +255

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic preview

Furthermore, on Wednesday, in the Knicks’ surprising 138-134 double-overtime victory over the Celtics, forward Julius Randle scored a team-high 35 points in 46 minutes played. Plus, guard Evan Fournier accumulated 32 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 44 minutes on the court. What a terrific start by Boston and New York to open their 2021-22 season.

However, the shooting was less than satisfactory. New York shot 51-for-105 (48.6%) from the field and 17-for-45 (37.8%) from three-point range. This matchup was won in the paint. The Knicks outscored the Celtics 60 to 42 in the paint. In the end, New York capitalized on their opportunities.

Meanwhile, in the Magic’s 123-97 blowout loss against the Spurs on Thursday, Terrence Ross led Orlando in scoring, putting up 15 points in 27 minutes played. Center Mohamed Bamba contributed 18 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 27 minutes spent on the court as well.

On top of shooting 35-for-86 (40.7%) from the floor, the Magic allowed 33 points in the third quarter. On the stat sheet, another factor that led to Orlando’s season-opener loss was turnovers. The Magic ended their performance with a total of 16 turnovers, which was eight more than San Antonio.

Next, the Knicks’ projected starting lineup consists of PG Kemba Walker, SG Evan Fournier, SF RJ Barrett, PF Julius Randle and C Mitchell Robinson. On the other side, the Magic’s projected starting lineup is PG Cole Anthony, SG Jalen Suggs, SF Terrence Ross, PF Moritz Wagner and C Wendell Carter Jr.

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic prediction

Additionally, the total for tonight’s regular season contest is set at 213. According to the updated spread consensus, 56% of bettors believe the Magic will cover the spread. For the total consensus, 89% of gamblers are predicting the total to go over 225. This is set up almost perfectly for the total to go over 213. Nevertheless, based on how the Knicks played the Celtics, they could cover the spread on the road, too.

For betting trends, the Knicks are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games played. The total has gone under in eight of New York’s past 11 contests. Not to mention, the Knicks are 2-4 straight up in their previous six games. And, they are 1-5 ATS in their last six road games against Orlando.

As for the Magic, they are 1-7 ATS in their past eight contests. Also, the total has gone over in 15 of the team’s last 20 games. And, they are 0-8 SU in their previous eight games as well. To add to these betting statistics, the Magic are 0-5 ATS in their last five games played versus Atlantic Division opponents. In summary, this is the opening week. If undecided, pick the over.

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic betting pick

Pick the Knicks to win on the road, the total will go over 213 and they will cover the spread. The Knicks are 7.5-point favorites with BetOnline.