Kyle Guy’s March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Former Kings and Heat player Kyle Guy has just released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get his NCAA 2023 tournament picks and predictions below, as he placed his former college at the top of the championship!

This Thursday finally marks the beginning of March Madness, which is a special time of year for college basketball players and fans from all over the United States. For young athletes this is the best opportunity to showcase your game on a national stage and compete against the nation’s top talent. The tournament will start today at 12:15 pm EST and games will air on CBS, truTV, TBS, and TNT.

Next, we’ll take a look at what are Kyle Guy’s choices for his bracket and who he has to win it all.

Check out Kyle Guy’s March Madness 2023 Bracket

We’ve gotta say, Kyle Guy’s March Madness bracket is full of surprises, but who he placed as the NCAA Tournament’s champion is no susprise at all. The basketball athlete believes his former college, the Virginia Cavaliers, will rise up and steal the title from the Houston Cougars’ grasp, the team with the highest odds (+550) with Alabama to conquer the championship this month.

Check out Guy’s complete predictions out of the 2023 field of 68 for this March Madness, which is set to start today, March 16.

The former Heat player believes many low-seeded colleges will rise for the occasion

You could say that Kyle Guy’s predictions are nothing but safe. You could also say his picks are based mostly on emotion, not stats. Besides the fact that he considers the Cavaliers to be the next champions, he placed low-seeded universities like Oral Roberts and Pittsburgh in the Sweet Sixteen. Also, his is one of the few brackets to have the Razorbacks and Boilermakers reach the Final Four!

Virginia Cavaliers to win the National Championship (+4000)

There is a reason why Kyle Guy placed the Cavaliers on the top of his 2023 brackets, as he shined as a young player in their college for many years. The former Kings and Heat athlete believes Virginia will beat the university with the highest odds to conquer the title, the Houston Cougars.

Let’s take a look at his accolades as a UVA student, as he’s a two-time All-ACC first-team honoree, 2018 ACC Tournament MVP, and ended his University career ranking 1st in three-point percentage (42.5%), 3rd in made 3-pointers (254) and 26th in scoring (1,323 points).

Razorbacks (+2000) and Boiliermakers (+290) to reach the Final Four

Purdue is one of the best teams in this current March Madness edition, but curiously, no other college basketball expert has placed them in their bracket’s Final Four. It might be because of the fact that they must face teams like Duke and Kansas State on their way to the region’s finals, but there’s a reason why there were recently chosen the top seed in the East.

As the Boilermakers come as a surprise, the Razorbacks are an even bigger shock in Guy’s predictions, also placing them in the NCAA Tournament’s semifinals. The Arkansas squad are only the No.8 seed in the West, and should beat UConn, UCLA and the reigning champs from Kansas if they wish to reach the Final Four.

Oral Roberts and Pittsburgh to reach the Sweet Sixteen

Guy also wanted to give hope to the lowest seeds in this 2023 March Madness edition. Oral Roberts, the 15th seed who will start off by facing all-powerful Duke in the first game, is supposed to reach the Sweet Sixteen before falling to the Purdue.

As for the Pittsburgh Panthers will also find themselves surpassing the second round barrier, defeating Iowa State and Xavier. However, they’ll leave their mark on the Sweet Sixteen stage losing to Texas A&M.

