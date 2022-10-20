Home » news » La Clippers Vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream How To Watch Nba Games Free

NBA

LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Games Free

Joe Lyons profile picture
Updated 57 mins ago on

2 min read

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers-Media Day
The battle of LA commences tonight at the Crypto.com Arena as the Lakers and Clippers go head-to-head for the first time this season.

LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Preview

This is the first time in almost two years that we will see Kawhi Leonard return to regular season basketball, having endured a gruelling ACL recovery process.

The Lakers couldn’t get their season off to a winning start in the Bay Area earlier this week, falling to a 123-109 defeat against the reigning champions Golden State Warriors.

Despite LeBron James posting an almost triple double of 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists alongside Anthony Davis’ 27 points and six rebounds, Steph Curry and the Dubs showed no symptoms of a hangover.

The 37-year-old admitted postgame that the Lakers are ‘not a team constructed of great shooting’. It was a historic night for the four-time champion, who is now top ten all-time in points, assists, steals, wins and threes.

LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
LA Clippers -215 LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Games Free
Los Angeles Lakers +185 LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Games Free

