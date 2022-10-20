NBA
LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Games Free
The battle of LA commences tonight at the Crypto.com Arena as the Lakers and Clippers go head-to-head for the first time this season.
LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Preview
This is the first time in almost two years that we will see Kawhi Leonard return to regular season basketball, having endured a gruelling ACL recovery process.
The Lakers couldn’t get their season off to a winning start in the Bay Area earlier this week, falling to a 123-109 defeat against the reigning champions Golden State Warriors.
Despite LeBron James posting an almost triple double of 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists alongside Anthony Davis’ 27 points and six rebounds, Steph Curry and the Dubs showed no symptoms of a hangover.
The 37-year-old admitted postgame that the Lakers are ‘not a team constructed of great shooting’. It was a historic night for the four-time champion, who is now top ten all-time in points, assists, steals, wins and threes.
Sooo Lebron has some thoughts: "We're not a team constructed of great shooting. It's not like we're sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team…like if you had a bunch of underneath route runners, the quarterback's not throwing 20+ yard passes downfield." pic.twitter.com/n4yJGdbVqS
— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 19, 2022
LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|LA Clippers
|-215
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+185
