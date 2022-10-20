Home » news » La Clippers Vs Los Angeles Lakers Predictions Betting Picks And Latest Odds

Main Page

LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Predictions, Betting Picks and Latest Odds

Joe Lyons profile picture
Updated 14 mins ago on

3 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The battle of LA commences tonight at the Crypto.com Arena as the Lakers and Clippers go head-t0-head for the first time this season.

This is the first time in almost two years that we will see Kawhi Leonard return to regular season basketball, having endured a gruelling ACL recovery process.

The Lakers couldn’t get their season off to a winning start in the Bay Area earlier this week, falling to a 123-109 defeat against the reigning champions Golden State Warriors.

Despite LeBron James posting an almost triple double of 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists alongside Anthony Davis’ 27 points and six rebounds, Steph Curry and the Dubs showed no symptoms of a hangover.

The showdown in in Los Angeles, California tips off at 10:30pm EST and is live on both ESPN and NBA League Pass.

LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
LA Clippers -215 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Lakers +185 BetOnline logo

LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Top Picks

 

LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Same Game Parlay @ +700 with BetOnline

How To Claim The $1000 NBA Week 1 Free Bet

  1. Click here to sign up with BetOnline
  2. Create account and deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $1000 in free bets ready for Clippers vs Lakers

LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Tip 1: Clippers -6.5 @ -125 with BetOnline

The Clippers are outright favorites in tonight’s battle of LA, and it’s for good reason. Ty Lue’s side have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, with champions such as Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell alongside All-Star Paul George.

Darvin Ham’s Lakers were not expected to pull away with victory in Golden State on Tuesday, but outside of the ‘big three’ in James, Davis and Russell Westbrook (77 points combined), just 32 points were scored.

At -125, there is plenty of value in the Clippers to win by a considerable margin tonight.

 

Back the Clippers -6.5 @ -125 With BetOnline

 

 

LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Tip 2: Paul George over 22.5 points @ -115 with BetOnline

Kawhi and Paul George are finally back on the court together and the Clippers look to be real title contenders if the roster can stay healthy throughout the season.

George averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 31 regular season games last year before an untimely injury put his season to an end.

Both Leonard and George are considered ‘injury prone’ players and whilst it may take the pair some time to knock the rust off, their talent should be enough to see off the Lakers.

 

Back George over 22.5 points @ -115 With BetOnline

 

LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Tip 3: LeBron to have a double double @ +115 with BetOnline

LeBron James was unfortunate to see defeat on Tuesday after an admirable individual showing, shooting 48% from the field on 25 attempts.

The 37-year-old admitted postgame that the Lakers are ‘not a team constructed of great shooting’. It was a historic night for the four-time champion, who is now top ten all-time in points, assists, steals, wins and threes.

 

Back LeBron double double @ +115 With BetOnline

 

LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Same Game Parlay @ +700 with BetOnline

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Trending Now