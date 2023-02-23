Lakers Anthony Davis is only 25 points away from climbing another step in the NBA’s all-time scoring list

Over his eleven campaigns in the NBA, no doubt Anthony Davis is a generational talent in the league, having scored already 15,300 points during his basketball career. This Thursday night against the Warriors might be his chance to move another step up in the all-time scoring list, which currently ranks him 141st.

The former Kentucky star has a long list of achievements as a professional, including the Lakers 17th NBA championship in 2020, and 8 All-Star selections so far.

As of now, the power foward is only 25 points behind Sam Perkins, who finalized his career with the Pacers with 15,324 points in the year 2000. Davis is part of a exclusive list of 149 athletes who’ve been able to overcome the 15,000 point record.

Having said this, Davis is still only 29 year of age and has a very probable chance of accomplishing the 25,000-point-mark before he decides to end his career. Well, if he’s as healthy and stubborn as his teammate LeBron James, then he might still have ten more years to go in professional basketball.

However, there is no lack of inspiration! Just earlier this February, Davis witnessed James break the all-time scoring record when he passed Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul Jabbar, legendary player who had finished his career after dropping 38,387 points.

Even though many said the 29-year-old had “ignored” LeBron’s moment, Davis was clear to say that the reason he didn’t seem happy at the time was because “he was pissed of that they were losing, and Bron knows that”. Lakers went on to loss that home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Watch the moment the Los Angeles star breaks Abdul-Jabbar’s mark:

In a still-frame photograph taken of the bench just after James made the shot and celebrated with his hands in the air, several Lakers players are seen smiling and clapping while Davis is on the bench with an unhappy look on his face.

Nevertheless, just minutes before, the TNT cameras captured a sweet exchange between both stars. “I love you,” James told Davis on court. “I’ll just let you know I love you, bro. That’s all I want you to know.”

Back to Davis, the Los Angeles foward is currently in the middle of a colossal 2022/23 campaign, averaging 26 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per match (while shooting 56.2% from the field). Many believe he would be competing for the Kia MVP Ladder if he wasn’t hit so bad by injuries, as he’s only been able to play 35 contests so far this season.

Before his four tournaments with the Lakers, Davis’ only other team was with New Orleans, with whom he played his first seven seasons after the Pelicans drafted him with the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Now that the All-Star break is over, the Los Angeles team will play their next game this Thursday night when they host the Golden State Warriors in California.

Even though they are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-32 record, most of our recommended sport betting sites still position the Lakers as the team who possesses the 10th best odds (+2200) to win this NBA title.