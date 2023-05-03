Main Page
Lakers had 50-1 odds to win NBA championship at All-Star break, now at 4-1 odds
The Los Angeles Lakers had 50-1 odds to win the 2023 NBA championship this season at the All-Star break. That boils down to a +5000 moneyline and only a 2% implied probability to win the title. The Lakers were 27-32 and ranked 13th overall in the Western Conference standings.
Entering their second-round series against the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Lakers had 7-1 odds to win the championship and a 12.5% implied probability. After winning 117-112 away in Game 1 on Tuesday night, L.A. now has 4/1 odds with a 20% implied probability, per the BetOnline sportsbook.
According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Lakers now have third-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.
A few oddsmakers are also giving the Lakers +250 odds to win the Western Conference. With 2/5 odds, this means Los Angeles has a 71.4% implied probability as well. LeBron James-led teams are 28-2 in a playoff series where they win Game 1.
In 13 games against the Warriors in a Lakers uniform, James has averaged 25.1 points, 10 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 48% shooting from the floor, 37% beyond the arc, and 70% at the foul line. The 20-year veteran has a 9-4 record vs. Golden State over this span.
Lakers had 50-1 odds to win the NBA championship at All-Star break, now at 4-1 odds after winning 117-112 over Warriors in Game 1
Despite the Denver Nuggets having a 2-0 series lead over the Phoenix Suns in their second-round series, bookmakers have more confidence in a James-led Lakers team than a Denver team that hasn’t advanced to a championship series since 1976.
In the 1976 ABA Finals, the Nuggets lost in six games against the New York Nets. Although Denver has five-time All-Star Nikola Jokic, the MVP runner-up, bettors are not trusting this contender to advance to the 2023 NBA Finals. It might be the perfect time to place a bet, if you’re feeling confident.
During the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the Lakers defeated Denver in five games of the Western Conference Finals to square off against the Miami Heat on the grandest stage in the Orlando Bubble. Los Angeles defeated Miami in six games to win its 17th NBA championship.
In Tuesday night’s 117-112 win over Golden State in Game 1, Anthony Davis became the first Laker since Shaquille O’Neal to drop at least 30 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game. If Davis can stay healthy this time around, the Lakers could very well return to the NBA Finals.
