LeBron James has been able to call himself the NBA’s all-time scoring leader ever since he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s famous record back in February of this year. This Tuesday he entered uncharted territory by becoming the only players in league history to reach 39,000 career points.

During last night’s 131-99 victory over the Utah Jazz, the veteran star reached this new milestone after dropping a three-pointer in the game’s first quarter. After 24 minutes of play, the Lakers forward finished with 17 points and contributed to his team’s unbeaten run in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

“I got congratulated by my teammates and coaches, (but) I haven’t had an opportunity to really wrap my head around what that means,” LeBron expressed his gratitude. “There’s been so many great players that came across this league since the beginning of time, and so many great scorers. To be able to accomplish something that’s the first of anything, I think that’s always pretty cool. It’s a wild moment, that’s for sure.”

If James continues to perform at an elite level and stay healthy this 21st campaign of his career, he should be able to reach the 40,000-point mark sometime this season. The 38-year-old has been averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists so far.

The L.A. superstar has been hitting the rim while shooting a career-high 58.6% from the field this tournament, and also shooting 39.7% from the three-point range, which is the second highest in his time as a professional.

This week he attended the press and talked about the secrets behind his long and successful NBA career. The veteran credited never missing practice and remaining healthy as his two keys reasons for his accomplishments.

The Lakers star explains how taking care of his physique and good health have been key to his successful longevity in the league

James is completing one of the most exciting careers of all time, with four NBA titles to his name and taking his scoring record into new heights where it might take decades before someone new surpasses his milestone.

“I have been able to be on the court a lot more during off days this year because of past injuries the last couple years with my foot or whatever the case may be,” James said. “So to be able to hone in on everything that I need to do instead of having to get off my foot, unless we’re playing games has allowed me to stay in rhythm. I got my bounce back, my spring back, my quick twitch back and things of that nature.”

Last night, LeBron became the one and only player in NBA HISTORY to reach the 39,000 point mark. pic.twitter.com/660MhhulhJ — Bron’s Best (@LBJsBest) November 22, 2023

His good friend Kevin Durant also had an emotional Tuesday night, as he bumped NBA legend Elvin Hayes out of the 11th spot on the all-time scoring list while playing against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“To be amongst the greatest of the greats of this game is pretty cool… just got to keep going,” the Phoenix star posted on his social media account, proud to keep making NBA history.