Lakers vs Clippers – Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

It’s the Battle of Los Angeles, as the Clippers and Lakers will duel in this Friday Night showdown. The Clippers are eighth in the West and the Lakers are ninth. The Clippers have beaten the Lakers five times in a row. The last two games have been close and the third game should have that same theme. Below, we’ll preview the Lakers vs Clippers game and give free NBA picks for tonight’s clash at the Staples Center.

🏀 Teams: L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers

📊 Record: Lakers (27-31), Clippers (30-31)

📅 Date: February 25th, 2022

🕛 Time: 10:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: ESPN, Spectrum Sportsnet, ESPN Deportes, Fox Sports West

🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena

🎲 NBA Odds: Lakers -1, over/under: 223

Lakers vs Clippers Odds

The Los Angeles Clippers will go head to head against their Pacific Division rival the Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers are 30-31 against the spread and the Lakers are 26-32 against the spread. The Clips are 18th in the power rankings, while the lake show is 22nd. Both teams are hovering in the play-in tournament standings of spots seven through ten in the West standings.

Lakers vs Clippers News

The Lakers won the 2021 Play-In tournament and they will most likely have to defend that title, if they want to make the playoffs this season. If the Lakers finish in the seventh or eighth seed, then they have to just get one win to get in. If they finish as the ninth or tenth seed, then they will need two wins to get in. Head Coach Frank Vogel doesn’t see his team getting out of this scenario, but they have plenty of games left against teams around them in the standings.

The Clippers hope that Paul George will get good news about his injury. George got an MRI on his injured right elbow and he hasn’t played since December 22. If it goes well, then he might be back the first week of March, and ready to go for the stretch run.

Lakers vs Clippers Injuries

Below, we’ll go over the injury news for the Lakers Clippers game on Friday night

Lakers Injuries:

LeBron James (Knee) is questionable Friday vs LA Clippers

Carmelo Anthony (Hamstring) is upgraded to probable Friday vs LA Clippers

Avery Bradley (Knee) is downgraded to OUT Friday vs LA Clippers

Anthony Davis (Ankle) is out indefinitely

Kendrick Nunn (Knee) is out indefinitely

Clippers Injuries:

Paul George (Elbow) is out indefinitely

Kawhi Leonard (Knee) is out indefinitely

Norman Powell (Toe) is out indefinitely

Jay Scrubb (Toe) is out for season

Jason Preston (Foot) is out indefinitely

Lakers vs Clippers Preview

The Lakers and Clippers are very close in the standings and both teams sit around the .500 mark. The Lakers are 18-13 at home. The Clippers are 12-18 away. The Clippers lead the season series 2-0. Both teams have had key players out all season and still find themselves in the playoff race. Check out a complete breakdown of both teams below.

Lakers Look To Stop Skid Against Clippers

The Lakers have lost five games in a row to the Clippers. They are 3-7 in their last ten games and are just a game and a half behind the Clippers for that eighth seed. The Lakers continue to be in a win-loss mode, but the games have been high scoring and close.

They just had an impressive 106-101 win against the Utah Jazz. It was close for three quarters and then the Lakers outscored Utah 35-22 in the fourth. LA shot 47% from the field and made 10 threes. Lebron James led the way with 33 points and they had four players in double figures. They did miss eight free throws, but did well in every other key category.

Clippers Looking For Consistent Scoring

The Clippers have won three of their last four games. They are 5-5 in their last ten games and the high scoring has been on and off. Lately, LA has been holding their own against some elite teams.

They just beat the Houston Rockets 142-111. The Clippers scored 30 plus points in every quarter and completely took over the game in the third. Marcus Morris led the way with 27 points and Ivica Zubac had a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists. LA had seven players in double figures, shot 55% from the field, and made 18 threes. The turnover number was high with 16.

NBA Betting Trends — Lakers vs Clippers

Check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Lakers Trends

LA Lakers are 0-9 ATS in their last 9 games when playing at home against LA Clippers.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of LA Lakers’ last 9 games.

Clippers Trends

LA Clippers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of LA Clippers’ last 9 games.

Free NBA Picks — Lakers vs Clippers Picks & Prediction

This is a huge game for both teams. This is the start of the last quarter of the season and both teams are looking to get healthy, and possibly move a little bit in the standings. The Clippers are the way better team from three point land and rank 4th in the league on threes. The Clips also rank 11th in defense. The Lakers are coming off of a solid win, but they don’t have the same depth as the Clippers do and the free throws might hurt them in a potential close game. In this toss up game, the Clippers are the better team, but the safe bet is the over. Clippers win 115-110.

