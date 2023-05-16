On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the 2023 Western Conference Finals; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Lakers-Nuggets matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Nuggets as six-point favorites at home. L.A. is 22-25 away, whereas Denver is 40-7 at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 1

🏀 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals 2023: Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets 📊 Records: Lakers (52-43, 48-45-2 ATS) | Nuggets (61-32, 51-41-1 ATS)

Lakers (52-43, 48-45-2 ATS) | Nuggets (61-32, 51-41-1 ATS) 📅 When is Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 🏟 Where is Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 🕛 What time is Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1 : 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: ESPN

ESPN 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 WCF Game 1 Odds: Lakers +6 (-105) | Nuggets -6 (-115)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds | NBA Playoffs 2023 WCF Game 1

Sports Betting Content You May Like

Lakers vs. Nuggets Predictions | 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 1

Entering Tuesday night’s Game 1 matchup of the 2023 Western Conference Finals, the Nuggets are aiming to win their first playoff series against the Lakers in franchise history. Denver has lost all seven playoff series versus the Lakers in their history, including the NBA bubble in 2020.

More importantly, the Nuggets are 8-25 against the Lakers in the playoffs. However, Denver is an NBA-best 40-7 at home this season. The Nuggets have won all six of their playoff games at Ball Arena.

“Maybe one of the best home environments we have in the league,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “Their crowd is going to be on the edge of their seats, standing, stomping, screaming.”

The Lakers have gone on to win an NBA championship each time they’ve beaten the Nuggets in the conference finals: 1985, 2009, and 2020. They won other titles after defeating Denver in earlier rounds as well.

“They’re better, but they were great then, and they’re great now,” LeBron James said. “Joker [Nikola Jokic] has gotten two more years under his belt. Jamal [Murray] has gotten back to his regular form after the injury. And the rest of those guys are playing on exceptional basketball. They’re really really, really, really good team.”

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 57.9% chance of winning Game 1 at home over the Lakers. These teams split the regular-season series at 2-2. Will L.A. make a statement win at Ball Arena? That is doubtful. Denver should win Game 1 at home. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Injuries | WCF Game 1 Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

C Mo Bamba (ankle; out)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PG Jamal Murray (illness; questionable) | PG Collin Gillespie (leg; out indefinitely)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 1

Los Angeles is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

The Lakers are 15-5 in their past 20 contests.

Plus, the point total has gone over in four of the Lakers’ previous six games.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 9-3 in their last 12 contests.

The point total has gone over in 12 of Denver’s past 18 matchups versus Los Angeles.

Lastly, the Nuggets have won eight straight home games.

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG Dennis Schroder | SG D’Angelo Russell | PF Austin Reaves | SF LeBron James | C Anthony Davis

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

PG Jamal Murray | SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Aaron Gordon | SF Michael Porter Jr. | C Nikola Jokic

Lakers vs. Nuggets Picks Game 1 | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 1 Western Conference Finals Predictions

For other betting statistics, the Lakers are 27-12 as favorites, 24-31 as underdogs, 29-18 over/under away, and 21-25-1 ATS away, and 29-18 over/under away. The point total has gone over in five of Denver’s last seven games played on a Tuesday.

Additionally, the Nuggets are 50-19 as favorites, 11-13 as underdogs, 19-27-1 over/under at home, and 30-16-1 ATS at home. In the 2020 Western Conference Finals, the Lakers defeated Denver in five games to advance to the NBA Finals, where they won their 17th championship in franchise history.

Through 11 career appearances in the Conference Finals, LeBron James owns a 10-1 series record. His only series loss came in 2009, when the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Orlando Magic in six games.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Nuggets to win Game 1, Los Angeles to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 222.5. Gamblers get tired of playing it safe from time to time, but the Nuggets have won eight straight home playoff games. It’s tough to bet against that.

Pick the Nuggets to win! If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like