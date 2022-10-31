LaMelo Ball To Miss Seventh Straight Game

It appears that LaMelo Ball’s ankle sprain is still bothering him. The young All-Star has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings, his seventh straight absence.

Ball has been out ever since suffering an ankle sprain in a preseason game against Washington. As a result, he has yet to make his season debut for the Charlotte Hornets. There is no official timetable for his return. Fellow guards Terry Rozier and Cody Martin are listed as doubtful. Martin has not played since the season opener, while Rozier has missed the last four contests.

LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) is out for Hornets vs. Kings on Monday. Cody Martin (left quad soreness) and Terry Rozier (right ankle sprain) are doubtful. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) October 30, 2022

In the 2022 season, Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game. The 21-year-old earned his first career All-Star bid as a result.

The Charlotte Hornets have managed to tread water in LaMelo Ball’s absence. The Hornets are currently 3-3, coming off a victory in the form of an overtime thriller against Golden State on Saturday. With Ball sidelined, Charlotte is averaging 118.5 points per game, good for sixth in the NBA. They also rank eighth in net rating, with a +2.6.

The Hornets are hosting the 1-4 Sacramento Kings on Monday. With a victory and a Washington Wizards loss to Philadelphia, the Hornets will move into 2nd place in the Southeastern Division. And the Hornets will have to find a way to keep afloat without their young star LaMelo Ball.