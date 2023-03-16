LaPhonso Ellis has released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get LaPhonso Ellis’ March Madness 2023 picks and predictions below.

LaPhonso Ellis is a former collegiate and pro athlete who played basketball at Notre Dame. He played four seasons there from 1988-1992 when the Irish made two NCAA tournament berths. He’s now working as a college basketball analyst for ESPN and he recently gave out his Final Four and National Championship picks.

He’s taking Duke to make the Final Four, Alabama to win the National Championship, and UConn to make the Final Four as well. Alabama continues to be the heavy favorite amongst college basketball media and analysts as their pick to win it all. The Crimson Tide earned a #1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history.

LaPhonso Ellis’ March Madness 2023 Bracket

LaPhonso Ellis’ March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

The common pick among many college basketball analysts this year is for Alabama to win the National Championship. Nate Oates has been the head coach for four seasons and he’s taking the Crimson Tide to their third consecutive NCAA tournament.

Ellis’ other picks were for Duke and UConn to make it to the Final Four.

Duke to make the Final Four (+650)

The Duke Blue Devils have a rich history of success in the NCAA tournament, but that was with head coach Mike Krzyzewski. John Scheyer has taken over this season and he helped lead the program to its 22nd ACC conference tournament championship.

Coach K might not be around anymore, but Duke still has the star talent that they’re used to having. This year they earned a #5 seed in the tournament and will be facing off against #12 Oral Roberts. Their first-round matchups is tonight at 7:10 pm EST and will air nationally on CBS.

Alabama to win the National Championship (+750)

The Alabama Crimson Tide earned a #1 seed in the NCAA tournament this season and they are the heavy favorite amongst college basketball analysts. They won the SEC conference tournament championship this year and are looking to make a deep run.

This season they’ve been led by Brandon Miller who’s been a rock that the team can lean on all season. Miller is going to be a top 3 draft pick in the upcoming draft and he has the talent to take his team to new heights. Bama has their first-round matchup today at 2:45 pm EST when they face #16 Texas A&M CC. The game will air nationally on CBS.

UConn to make the Final Four (+500)

The UConn men’s basketball team earned their third straight NCAA tournament berth under head coach Dan Hurley this season. It’s their highest seed yet (#4) under his tenure and Huskie fans have big expectations as always. However, Hurley might be the most nervous.

UConn has had some talented teams in the past two seasons, but the Huskies were bounced in the first round of the last two NCAA tournaments. The Huskies’ first-round matchup this year is against Rick Pitino and the #13 Iona Gales. This game is being played in Albany, NY and will air nationally tomorrow at 4:30 pm EST on TBS.

