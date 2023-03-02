LeBron James accused of lying about his injury prior to overcoming Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record

Lebron James’ constant in-and-off the court due to injuries is really beginning to stir up a lot of mystery around him. The latest was during the last episode of “Skip & Shannon: Undisputed”, a daily two-and-a-half hour sports debate show on Fox starring Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

Accusations were flying during this controversial program, as the main topic the day was if the Lakers star has been truthful about his recurrent foot injury. The Fox analyst was shown skeptical about the medical staff’s latest announcement saying that the player wasn’t going to be able to play against Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

The joint host made his position very clear about what he thought about the NBA legend, describing it as “another mysterious LeBron injury”.

Sharpe, on the other hand, started out playing some kind of “good top, bad top” taking the role of jumping to James’ defense. The former NFL player is considered a close friend of the Lakers foward so the “Undisputed” quickly turned into a heated exchange between both broadcasters.

Sharpe snapped at his co-host. “Why is it when LeBron James – or someone said there’s something wrong with LeBron James, you either said it’s not that serious or he’s lying; but you’ve never called into question when Tom Brady said anything?,” he asked Bayless, putting him on the spot. “Tom Brady had offseason surgery ‘he had it’, how do you know? Did you perform the surgery?”

As is common in this program’s debates, Bayless refused to back down only to ensure to press his fellow host to give a logical explanation to the star’s recurrent injuries. “What exactly is his injury, Mr. Sharpe? You’re close, you’re in the inner circle”, he requested.

“I need to know what the injury is. They won’t even say what the injury is. It’s another mysterious LeBron injury”, Bayless continued as he grew in frustration.

Watch the controversial debate for yourselves as it continued in an intense dialogue:

Is age finally getting the worst of out LeBron?

Did you know LeBron only missed 71 NBA matches during his first 15 years as a professional? During his five seasons as a Lakers player, the 38-year-old has been sidelined for 98 contests, which begs the question: is age finally getting the worst ot out the Los Angeles star?

Even though he is the 7th best scorer of the current campaign with a 29.5 point per game average, he’s become crucial for the Lakers, who’ve been pretty poor (ranking 11th in the West with a 30-33 record), but only find the best versions of themselves when the Anthony Davis stands beside him on the paint.

LeBron James' injury history games missed

first 15 seasons: 71

last 5 seasons: 98* *all with Lakers pic.twitter.com/ZupBPBG2BV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 28, 2023

The latest announcement indicates that the King should be out now for another couple of weeks. This means he’ll probably miss around 7-8 more games with the Los Angeles side, who desperately need him in this final push towards post-season.

The only good news in the LA camp is that they are tied in the loss column with the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves which are ranking 10th to 8th, respectively. There still might be hope for the purple and yellow!