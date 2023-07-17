During his 20-year-career, superstar LeBron James has constantly switched between two jersey numbers. He started out his Lakers spell with No. 23 stamped on his back, then changed to No. 6, and now it seems he’s returning to his previous number to honor Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell for this upcoming campaign.

“It’s LeBron’s decision,” said longtime friend and agent Rich Paul this Saturday. “He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell.”

A year ago, the Celtics Hall of Famer died at the age of 88, and for the first-time ever, the NBA decided to retire his No. 6 shirt thoughout the league. However, if players were currently using the number, they were free to keep using it one last time.

Back when the league announced this decision last year, most teams did not have enough time to make any logistical changes to their jersey stock before the 2022/23 season began. Once the campaign came to an end, the NBA shared that LeBron’s No. 6 Lakers uniform was the most-sold jersey in the league during the second half of the competition.

“For us to lose such an icon, it was heartbreaking for all of us,” the Los Angeles foward told the press back in September. “I mean, no matter if you play the game, watch the game or a part of the game. We all know what Bill Russell meant to the NBA, obviously to the Celtics off the floor as well, as far as his heroism … and what he meant to Black people, being able to speak about issues that are not comfortable.

“For me to be able to wear No. 6 this season — I’m not sure if I’ll continue to do it, but right now I’m going to wear it in honor of him. It means a lot to me.”

The late great Russell was an eleven-time champion in Boston, who also earned the MVP title 5 times and was selected an All-Star in 12 opportunities. Years later he became the first black head coach in NBA history, winning two trophy rings for the Celtics from the sidelines.

Former Boston star Paul Pierce makes case to proclaim LeBron a Hall of Famer even as he continues to compete in the NBA

As Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is about to become a Hall of Famer, ex-NBA star Paul Pierce believes that many players should also be inducted even before retirement.

“They should start doing that with players,” he said during a podcast. “You can put LeBron in the Hall of Fame right now. … If you can do it with coaches…then why is Pop in the Hall of Fame? He’s still coaching for five more years for 80 more million (dollars). He might win more championships. You gotta put that on his stone. I mean, you gon’ engrave his thing at the Hall of Fame, but it’s not complete. They can add to it.

“So, you can throw Kevin Durant, LeBron James and all them guys in the Hall of Fame right now.”

Not too long ago, former player and current TV personality Kendrick Perkins said that he thinks that the 38-year-old foward is too old to lead the Lakers to another title.

“I don’t,” he assured. “I don’t. And not because I don’t believe in LeBron James. Look, I think he’s the greatest player of all time. We can debate that another day. I’m standing on that, 10 toes down.

“But when it comes down to putting expectations on a guy that’s going to be 39 years old in December, I just can’t do that. Especially when he’s playing alongside a guy that is in his prime – a top five talent – in Anthony Davis. This shouldn’t be on LeBron James.”