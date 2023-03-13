As the Lakers star has been injured due to a recurrent foot injury, the player can either be seen courtside watching his team’s games or even read him as he’s taken his time to social media to give his takes on important NBA issues.

His latest involvement was this Sunday, as he revealed his preference for this season’s NBA Coach of the Year award, and let me tell you it wasn’t his own Lakers trainer Darvin Ham. For LeBron, Sacramento’s Mike Brown deserves this campaign’s trophy, having already exceeded everyone’s expectations in only his first year guiding the Kings.

You can see James respond to a Legion Hoops tweet, declaring that Brown is “HANDS DOWN” worthy of the award this 2023. Take a look at what the superstar commented below:

LeBron thinks Mike Brown deserves Coach of the Year 💪 (h/t @LegionHoops, @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/oJpaHhtWtC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 11, 2023

The Kings coach, who was also named February’s best trainer in the Western Conference, has guided his squad to an unprecedented offensive season with a 40-26 record and a most certain first playoff qualification in 17 years.

James endorsed Mike with a heartfelt and familiar feeling, as he’s had great memories of him during his first spell as a Cleveland Cavaliers player. Brown was his former head coach from 2005 to 2010.

The Californian team is now the 2nd best in the Western Conference and hold the sixth-strongest record in the NBA’s general standings. Additionally, good news for coach Brown is he is now only the second trainer in all franchise history to reach that many victories in regular season. The only other to accomplish this feat was Rick Adelman.

This means Sacramento are on route to qualify to their first playoffs since 2006, finally ending the longest active drought any NBA squad has endured without postseason action. Most of our recommended sport betting sites now believe the Kings have the 12th best odds (+6600) to win the league.

“I hope I don’t offend anybody, but we don’t just want to win 40,” Brown said in press conference after beating Phoenix. “Forty doesn’t … I don’t know – I don’t feel anything. I just want to win the next game.”

Check out what Shaquille O’Neal and the rest of the NBA Gametime crew think about Sacramento’s progress since coach Brown arrived:

The Kings coach’s expressions explain exactly what the philosophy behind the team is, as they haven’t lost two games in a row for more than a month now and November was the month they last suffered more than two consecutive defeats.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham shared info about LeBron’s injury update

Just yesterday, coach Ham also revealed that LeBron is back in training with the rest of the squad as he told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that his recovery is going right as planned. It seems that the injury wasn’t as serious as it was initially thought of.

“LeBron James is back with the team for the Lakers’ game against the Knicks, after about a week away. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said it ‘was good for him to unplug a little bit.’ As for the progress of James’ right foot injury, Ham said: ‘Everything is going according to plan,'” McMenamin tweeted.

As the Lakers are now eleventh in the Western Conference, the LA club has no margin of error during the final push for playoffs. The good news is that they’ve looked better than ever even without LeBron, so his addition might be the final spark to enlighten their hopes.