LeBron James Listed On Injury Report Ahead Of NBA Night One

LeBron James has been listed as ‘probable’ on the NBA’s injury report ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors going head to head in the first night of the 2022/23 NBA season.

However, James is still likely to start on Tuesday, it’s just worth noting that he had been listed as probable ahead of the match after the Lakers have released their injury report.

The four-time NBA champion is coming off an incredible year for himself, where he averaged 30.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

However, the Lakers themselves had a disappointing season overall, certainly one to forget. They went 33-49 and missed out on the NBA playoffs for the second time in the last four seasons.

Even at the tender age of 37 years old, James remains among the league’s top ten players.

The 👑 is within reach of the scoring crown. Follow his quest for history this season with the LeBron James Scoring Tracker on the NBA App!

Tuesday night won’t be a straight forward task for the Lakers, as they go up against a stacked Warriors team coming off its fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

This’ll be James’ fifth season in LA.