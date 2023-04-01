College Basketball
LOOK: Drake’s Bold $250K Bet on NCAA Tournament Final Four
Drake, the Canadian rapper and music icon, is known for his love of sports and betting. Now, he’s making headlines for his daring bets on the NCAA Final Four tournament. In this high-stakes basketball showdown, he has wagered a whopping $250,000 on two underdog teams. Drake’s bets could potentially score him a $1.33 million payout if both teams win. However, fans of the teams may be nervous, as the infamous “Drake curse” is rumored to loom over the games.
Drake Bets $250,000 on FAU and Miami
Drake has long been an avid sports bettor. Sportsbooks often see him placing bets on high-profile games, and the NCAA Final Four is no exception. Recently, he won big on his Super Bowl bet, wagering $700,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs at +110. Drake walked away from that game with a hefty profit, and he’s back for another shot with a college basketball bet.
This time, the bets are on Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and Miami, both of whom face tough opponents in the Final Four. FAU is up against San Diego State, while Miami takes on the University of Connecticut (UConn). Former ESPN gambling analyst Ben Fawkes, outlines his two-team moneyline parlay:
“Drake’s Final Four bets are in:
$250,000 on two-team ML parlay:
FAU ML +118
Miami (FL) ML +190
Bet would win $1.33 million”
Drake's Final Four bets are in:
$250,000 on two-team ML parlay:
FAU ML +118
Miami (FL) ML +190
Bet would win $1.33 million#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/1fCS8S6kf0
— Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) April 1, 2023
By backing both underdogs, Drake demonstrates his confidence in these teams. They’ll need to overcome significant odds to pull off victories, but the potential payout is huge. If FAU and Miami both win, Drake’s $250,000 bet will bring him a cool $1.33 million.
Meanwhile, the same bet at BetOnline (see below for Final Four odds) would have seen Drake win almost $1.5 million. This shows the benefit of shopping around sportsbooks to find the best available odds for your bet.
Check out the Final Four odds at BetOnline below:
|Team
|Spread
|Money Line
|Total
|Florida Atlantic
|+2.5 (-112)
|+125
|Over 130.5 (-112)
|San Diego State
|-2.5 (-108)
|-145
|Under 130.5 (-108)
|Team
|Spread
|Money Line
|Total
|Miami Florida
|+5.5 (-110)
|+210
|Over 149 (-110)
|Connecticut
|-5.5 (-110)
|-250
|Under 149 (-110)
*Odds are correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation
Owls and Canes Fans Hoping the Drake Curse has Ended
Despite his enthusiasm for sports betting, some fans are worried about the so-called “Drake Curse.” This superstition suggests that when Drake supports a team, they often lose. Over the years, the rapper has been spotted wearing jerseys or attending games of various teams, only to see them suffer defeat soon after.
Though there’s no concrete evidence supporting this curse, it’s a widely-discussed phenomenon among sports enthusiasts. In light of this, FAU and Miami fans may be hoping the Super Bowl bet has reversed the curse, but they still won’t want to see the Canadian rapper show up wearing their jerseys.
Regardless of the outcome, Drake’s NCAA Final Four bets have generated buzz and excitement in the sports betting world. His penchant for backing underdogs and placing bold bets is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. As the tournament unfolds, all eyes will be on these four teams, and the potential for a massive payout.
Check More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Discover Top March Madness Sport Gambling Sites Reviewed.
- Best March Madness Betting Odds – In-depth Guide to the Latest March Madness Betting Odds and Lines.
- How to Gamble on March Madness – Learn all You Need to Bet on NCAA March Madness 2023.
- March Madness Picks and Predictions 2023 – Find out the Best NCAA March Madness Betting Tips.
- March Madness Bracket Predictions 2023 – NCAA March Madness Bracket Betting Guide.
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites [2023] – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- First Round March Madness – Discover Best 1st Round March Madness Betting Tips in 2023.
- Second Round March Madness – Discover Best 2nd Round March Madness Betting Tips in 2023.
- March Madness Sweet 16 Gambling – Compare The Best March Madness Sweet Sixteen Betting Sites in 2023.
- March Madness Elite 8 Online Gambling – Discover The Best Sportsbooks for Elite 8 March Madness Betting in 2023.
- March Madness Final Four Gambling – Discover The Best Sportsbooks for Final 4 March Madness Gambling in 2023.
- March Madness National Championship Winner – Compare best March Madness National Champion Odds and Picks.
- March Madness Free Bets – Discover Best Top NCAAB Betting Bonuses in 2023.
- March Madness Results 2023 – NCAA Results & Scores Betting Guide.
- March Madness Schedule 2023 – Discover All March Madness Game Times & Dates.
- LOOK: Drake’s Bold $250K Bet on NCAA Tournament Final Four
- NBA Removes Marijuana From Banned Substance List, Ends Cannabis Testing for Players in New CBA
- Lakers’ Anthony Davis (ankle) avoids major injury against Timberwolves
- Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram records second career triple-double
- Caitlin Clark only player in NCAA Tournament history with back-to-back 40-point games
-
NBA 5 days ago
Golden State Warriors’ Jordan Poole Spends Half a Million Dollars on First Date With Rapper Ice Spice
-
College Basketball 2 days ago
Former UNC Five-Star Recruit Caleb Love Close to Joining Indiana Hoosiers
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Purdue Basketball Coach Matt Painter’s Buyout a Sticking Point for Fans Who Want Him Fired After First Round NCAA Tournament Loss
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Kansas State Basketball Coach Jerome Tang Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives