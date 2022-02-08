LSU vs Texas A&M College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In this very underappreciated SEC matchup, the LSU Tigers will travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M in an important matchup. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our LSU vs Texas A&M Prediction for the game today.

LSU vs Texas A&M Game Info

LSU Tigers (16-7, 4-6 SEC) vs Texas A&M Aggies (15-8, 4-6 SEC)

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Reed Arena – College Station, TX

Coverage: SECN

LSU vs Texas A&M College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All LSU vs Texas A&M college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Moneyline: LSU: (-120) | TAM: (+100)

Point Spread: LSU: -1 (-110) | TAM: +1 (-110)

Total: 131- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

LSU vs Texas A&M College Basketball Betting Preview

LSU is on a lackluster skid as of late, losing 3 straight, and winning just 2 of their last 8 games. Last time out, they lost to Vanderbilt by 9 points. A reason for their loss would be the ability to not shoot behind the arc better than 25% and turning the ball over 16 times. They also let Vanderbilt get into a groove, shooting 45.6% from the field, 41.9% from the arc, and 58.8% from the free throw line. They also had 12 more assists than LSU and more second chance points. This has been how it has gone for LSU as of late, just being outworked in every aspect and area of the game. They will have to figure it out quickly or they will see their NCAA tournament hopes disappear quickly.

For the Aggies, they are no different, losing 6 straight games since January 15th. Last time out, they lost to the Missouri Tigers by 4 points, and they can thank their terrible defense for that. They let Missouri shoot 56.6% from the field and 38.5% from the arc, while being outrebounded by 8 boards. On a good note, A&M was careful with the basketball, only having 6 turnovers. If they want to stop the bleeding Tuesday night, they will have to do everything that worked in December, play good defense, crash the boards, limit turnovers and shoot the ball effectively. Yeah, it seems simple, but they have failed to do so for six straight games, which is absurd.

LSU vs Texas A&M College Basketball Betting Trends

LSU is 0-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games LSU has played.

LSU is 1-6 straight up (SU) in their last 7 games.

Texas A&M is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Over has hit 5 of the last 10 games Texas A&M has played

Texas A&M is 0-6 SU in their last 6 games.

LSU vs Texas A&M Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

With both teams on a long skid, it’s pretty hard to say who has the upper hand in a must-need conference game for two bubble teams. Well, last time they played LSU won 70-64 in Baton Rouge. They shut down A&M’s offense and 3-point shots for the most part, while controlling the boards 38-30. LSU was the better team in every aspect and will look to replicate that in Texas when they face off Tuesday night.

Our college basketball betting LSU vs Texas A&M prediction tonight will be Over 131 at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives LSU a 66.3% chance to win.

Pick: Over 131

