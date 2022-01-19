Magic vs 76ers NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference contest, the below-.500 Orlando Magic (8-37) are facing off versus the Philadelphia 76ers (25-18); NBA picks are available. Can the Magic obtain their first head-to-head win against the 76ers since Dec. 27, 2019? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Information

Team records: Magic (8-37, 20-25 ATS) | 76ers (25-18, 22-21 ATS)

Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV channels: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana, NBA League Pass, NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Magic +12 (-110) | 76ers -12 (-110)

Best moneyline: Magic +580 | 76ers -800

Over/Under: 213.5 (-110)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

SG E’Twaun Moore (out indefinitely) | SG Michael Carter-Williams (out indefinitely) | PF Jonathan Isaac (out indefinitely) | PG Markelle Fultz (out indefinitely) | C Wendell Carter Jr. (questionable)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

SG Danny Green (out) | PG Ben Simmons (out indefinitely) | SG Shake Milton (out indefinitely) | SF Matisse Thybulle (out indefinitely)

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers News and Preview | NBA Picks

Furthermore, on Monday, in the Magic’s 98-88 home loss versus the Trail Blazers, Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner led their team in scoring. Franz ended his performance with 14 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32 minutes played. Moritz had 14 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 15 minutes of action. Counting this loss, they are now on a two-game losing streak. Orlando is 2-16 at home, 6-21 away and 16-11 ATS on the road this season.

On the other side, in the 76ers’ unexpected 117-98 defeat on the road at Capital One Arena, center Joel Embiid scored a team-high 32 points in 29 minutes played. Guard Tyrese Maxey amassed 18 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 33 minutes of his outing, too. In the opening quarter, the Wizards outscored them 38 to 29. As a result of their lackluster effort, the 76ers are now 16-9 away, 9-9 at home and 7-11 ATS at home this season.

To add to the information above, Orlando has not defeated Philadelphia since Dec. 27, 2019, when the Magic won 98-97 at Amway Center. Anyways, leading into tonight’s Eastern Conference matchup, the Magic will be without head coach Jamahl Mosley. Other NBA picks are on the main page. The first-year head coach is currently in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Aside from Mosley not coaching, Orlando will continue to be without E’Twaun Moore, Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac.

The #OrlandoMagic will be without coach Jamahl Mosley during tomorrow’s game vs. the #Sixers. The first-year coach entered the #NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Monday. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 18, 2022

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Orlando is 1-12 SU in its previous 13 games played.

The Magic are 1-5 ATS in their past six matchups versus the Sixers.

Plus, they are 0-8 SU in their last eight road games against the 76ers.

As for the Sixers, they are 7-2 ATS in their previous nine contests.

Philadelphia is 3-6 ATS in its last nine meetings versus Southeast Division opponents.

For one final note, the total has gone under in five of their past six games played.

Projected Magic Starting Lineup

PG Cole Anthony | SG Tim Frazier | SF Franz Wagner | PF Admiral Schofield | C Robin Lopez

Projected 76ers Starting Lineup

PG Tyrese Maxey | SG Seth Curry | SF Furkan Korkmaz | PF Tobias Harris | C Joel Embiid

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction | NBA Picks

Moving on to other betting statistics, the 76ers are entering this contest as 12-point favorites. If the box-score game statistics are any solid indicator, Joel Embiid is carrying this team. At this point of the regular season, Orlando is 0-0 as a favorite, 8-37 as an underdog and 16-11 ATS away, while Philadelphia is 16-8 as a favorite, 9-10 as an underdog and 7-11 ATS at home.

The 76ers have had their fair share of hiccups every here and there this season. Though, Orlando is playing worse; the team also has four players out indefinitely: E’Twaun Moore, Michael Carter-Williams, Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz.

Taking everything into account, think about picking the 76ers to win, cover the spread at home and the total will go over 213.5. If this is your first time placing a bet, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

