Magic vs Hornets NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In Friday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Orlando Magic (7-35) are playing the Charlotte Hornets (23-19) at Spectrum Center. Will Cole Anthony and the Magic put an end to their 10-game losing streak?

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets news

Heading into tonight’s intraconference matchup, the Magic are 19-23 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Hornets are 26-16 against the spread. This game will begin at 7 p.m. ET. The available television channels include Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports South, NBA League Pass and Bally Sports Southeast. Per Land of Basketball’s historical database, these two competing teams have played one another 112 times during the regular season all-time. Overall, Charlotte is 57-55 against Orlando. In the last three meetings, the Hornets have won every matchup.

On Nov. 24, 2021, the second meeting this regular season, Charlotte won 106-99 at Amway Center. Changing the topic, based on current fan votes for next month’s All-Star Game, Hornets guard LaMelo Ball remains in fifth place among guards. Though, forward Miles Bridges went from eighth place down to ninth. In a total of 35 games played so far this season, Ball has averaged 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. Likewise, in 40 games played, Bridges has averaged 19.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

LaMelo is still fifth among guards and Miles Bridges dropped from eighth to ninth among frontcourt players in the second return of fan votes for next month's All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/mlgEe47Ew7 — Rod Boone (@rodboone) January 13, 2022

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 224

Point spread: Hornets -11 (-110)

Best moneyline: Magic +470, Hornets -610

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets injury report

Magic: SG E’Twaun Moore (out indefinitely) | SG Michael Carter-Williams (out indefinitely) | PF Jonathan Isaac (out indefinitely) | PG Markelle Fultz (out indefinitely) | C Wendell Carter Jr. (out) | C Mo Bamba (questionable) | PG Jalen Suggs (probable)

Hornets: SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (out indefinitely) | C Vernon Carey Jr. (out) | C Kai Jones (out)

The #Magic have listed Mo Bamba as QUESTIONABLE with a right toe sprain. Wendell Carter is still listed as OUT with a right toe sprain. The other usual four are still OUT. — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) January 13, 2022

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets preview

Additionally, on Wednesday, in the Magic’s 112-106 road loss versus the Wizards, guard Cole Anthony earned another career double-double, amassing 19 points, 11 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 33 minutes spent on the court. Terrance Ross also contributed 17 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34 minutes played. In the opening quarter, Washington outscored Orlando 33 to 16.

On top of the Magic’s offensive struggles, they are not taking full advantage of multiple opportunities to outscore their opponents. The team outrebounded the Wizards 49 to 42, but they’re not generating enough points. Orlando shot 41-for-99 (41.4%) from the field and 11-for-35 (31.4%) from behind the arc. Counting this defeat, the team is 5-20 away, 2-15 at home and 15-10 ATS on the road this season.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hornets have a 65.3% chance of winning.

Meanwhile, in the Hornets’ surprising 109-98 road win over the 76ers on Wednesday, forward Gordon Hayward led his team in scoring, accumulating 30 points in 36 minutes played. Guard Terry Rozier had 22 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 41 minutes as well. In the second quarter, Charlotte outscored Philadelphia 30 to 15.

Putting aside numerous lackluster efforts on the road, the Hornets came ready to dominate. They shot 46-for-89 (51.7%) from the floor and 10-for-34 (29.4%) from three-point range. The team scored a total of 56 points in the key, too. Now, Charlotte is 11-14 away, 12-5 at home and 14-3 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Magic: PG Cole Anthony | SG Tim Frazier | SF Franz Wagner | PF Admiral Schofield | C Robin Lopez

Hornets: PG LaMelo Ball | SG Terry Rozier | SF Gordon Hayward | PF Miles Bridges | C Mason Plumlee

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets prediction

Moreover, the total for tonight’s Eastern Conference clash is set at 224. With respect to the spread consensus, 71% of gamblers are predicting the Hornets will cover the spread at Spectrum Center. Concerning the total consensus, 54% of bettors are anticipating the total will go over 224. So far this regular season, Orlando is 0-0 as a favorite, 7-35 as an underdog and 15-10 ATS away, while Charlotte is 8-2 as a favorite, 15-17 as an underdog and 14-3 ATS at home.

For crucial betting trends, the Magic are 4-2 ATS in their past six performances. They are also 0-10 straight up in their last 10 contests this season. Next, Orlando is 6-3 ATS in the team’s previous nine matches versus Charlotte, and the total has gone under in 12 of the Magic’s past 18 games against Eastern Conference opponents. Lastly, the total has gone over in four of Orlando’s previous five contests at Spectrum Center.

On the other side, the Hornets are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 performances. Plus, the total has gone under in eight of their past 10 games. Next, Charlotte is 12-1 ATS in its previous 13 contests at home. Also, the total has gone under in five of their last seven matches versus Southeast Division opponents. So, contemplate picking the Hornets to win and cover the spread. To learn more about NBA gambling, read our handicap betting guide.

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets betting pick

Pick the Hornets to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 224. Charlotte is a 11-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

