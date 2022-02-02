Magic vs Pacers NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

For tonight’s Eastern Conference matchup, the Orlando Magic (11-41, 23-29 ATS) are preparing to play the Indiana Pacers (19-33, 26-24-2 ATS); NBA picks are available here. Can the Magic pick up their first win against the Pacers since Mar. 30, 2019? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Magic vs Pacers Game Information

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Indiana

Magic vs Pacers NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Magic vs Pacers betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Point spread: Magic +4 (-110) | Pacers -4 (-110)

Best moneyline: Magic +145 | Pacers -165

Over/Under: 224 (-110)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

SG E’Twaun Moore (out indefinitely) | SG Michael Carter-Williams (out indefinitely) | PF Jonathan Isaac (out indefinitely) | PG Markelle Fultz (out indefinitely) | SG R.J. Hampton (out indefinitely)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

SF T.J. Warren (out indefinitely) | PG T.J. McConnell (out indefinitely) | PF Domantas Sabonis (out) | C Myles Turner (out indefinitely) | PG Malcolm Brogdon (out indefinitely) | C Goga Bitadze (out) | SF Oshae Brissett (questionable)

Magic vs Pacers News and Preview | NBA Picks

Anyways, in the Magic’s 126-115 road loss against the Bulls on Tuesday, forward Wendell Carter Jr. scored a team-high 24 points in 34 minutes spent on the court. Forward Franz Wagner closed out his performance with 22 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 33 minutes played. Orlando has won just four of its last 10 games played. The team’s loss to Chicago snapped their rare two-game win streak. Now, the Magic are 6-23 away, 5-18 at home and 16-13 ATS on the road this season.

As for the Pacers, on Monday, in their 122-116 home win over the Clippers, center Isaiah Jackson added another double-double to his career total. He amassed 26 points and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes of action. Guard Caris LeVert accumulated 17 points, 7.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 36 minutes played as well. Indiana has won only four of its past 10 contests. Counting this victory, the Pacers are 13-13 at home, 6-20 away and 14-11-1 ATS at home.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pacers have a 54.2% chance of winning.

Furthermore, be sure to review the results of other matchups. In the previous six head-to-head meetings, the Pacers are a flawless 6-0 versus the Magic. On Apr. 25, 2021, the last time these teams met during the regular season, Indiana won 131-112 at Amway Center. The Magic have not defeated them since Mar. 30, 2019, when they won 121-116 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On another subject, Pacers’ guard Chris Duarte and Pistons’ guard Cade Cunningham are among the rookies selected for the Rising Stars Challenge in the upcoming 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend. A total of 12 rookies were picked to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge. This event will take place in Cleveland, Ohio on Feb. 18.

Just in: Pacers rookie Chris Duarte among the 12 rookies selected for the Rising Stars Challenge at @NBAAllStar Weekend, Feb. 18 in Cleveland. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) February 2, 2022

Magic vs Pacers NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Orlando is 3-6 ATS in the team’s past nine contests played.

The total has gone over in five of the Magic’s last seven games.

Plus, the Magic are 0-6 SU in their previous six matchups versus the Pacers.

On the other side, the Pacers are 5-14 SU in their past 19 contests.

Also, the total has gone over in seven of Indiana’s last eight matchups against Orlando.

And, the total has gone over in five of the Pacers’ previous six home games.

Projected Orlando Magic Starting Lineup

PG Cole Anthony | SG Jalen Suggs | SF Wendell Carter Jr. | PF Franz Wagner | C Mohamed Bamba

Projected Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

PG Chris Duarte | SG Caris LeVert | SF Torrey Craig | PF Justin Holiday | C Isaiah Jackson

Magic vs Pacers Prediction | NBA Picks

Moreover, in addition to the aforementioned betting statistics, Orlando is 1-1 as a favorite, 10-40 as an underdog and 16-13 ATS away, while Indiana is 11-13 as a favorite, 8-20 as an underdog and 14-11-1 ATS at home. Both teams have several players listed out on their injury reports. In some ways, the Pacers are in worse shape than the Magic. Indiana is still without T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon. And, Goga Bitadze is sitting, too.

Heading into this intraconference contest, however, Indiana is a four-point favorite at home. One thing history is showing us is that the Magic have failed to beat the Pacers these last three seasons. Therefore, contemplate picking the Pacers to win, they will cover the spread at home and the total will go over 224. If you want to learn more about sports betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.