Magic vs Wizards NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s intraconference mismatch, the Orlando Magic (7-34) are striving to bounce back versus the Washington Wizards (21-20) at Capital One Arena. Will Cole Anthony and the Magic win their first head-to-head matchup against the Wizards since Dec. 27, 2020?

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards news

Heading into Wednesday’s Eastern Conference contest, the Magic are 18-23 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Wizards are 18-22-1 against the spread. The start time for this game is 7 p.m. ET. The available television channels include Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Washington. Referencing Land of Basketball’s database, based on 129 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, Orlando is 73-56 versus Washington. In the previous three meetings, the Wizards are a flawless 3-0 against them.

Therefore, Orlando has not defeated Washington since Dec. 27, 2020. On Sunday, the second meeting between these two teams this season, the Wizards won 102-100 at Amway Center. On another topic, Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell has responded to a report over his altercation with teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. This incident occurred at halftime of Tuesday night’s win versus the Thunder. Harrell said, “Heated discussion are apart of competitive nature, that’s it. We bumped heads and figure it out, went out and won a game.” The rest of his quote is down below.

Montrezl Harrell has responded to last night’s report AND Gilbert Arenas has weighed in as the voice of reason. https://t.co/nj3ALl4qpX — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 12, 2022

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 215.5

Point spread: Wizards -6 (-110)

Best moneyline: Magic +205, Wizards -245

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards injury report

Magic: C Robin Lopez (probable) | SG E’Twaun Moore (out indefinitely) | SG Michael Carter-Williams (out indefinitely) | PF Jonathan Isaac (out indefinitely) | PG Markelle Fultz (out indefinitely) | C Wendell Carter Jr. (out) | C Mo Bamba (out) | PG Jalen Suggs (out)

Wizards: PG Bradley Beal (doubtful) | C Thomas Bryant (questionable) | PF Anthony Gill (questionable)

Spencer Dinwiddie will be available to play Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back. During the season's first half, the Wizards rested him on the second nights as a precaution after knee surgery, but he's now been fully cleared to play both games of back-to-backs. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) January 12, 2022

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards preview

Additionally, in the Magic’s 102-100 home loss versus the Wizards on Sunday, Terrance Ross led his team in scoring, piling on 32 points in 31 minutes on the court. Forward Franz Wagner amassed 16 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 29 minutes played. In the fourth quarter, Washington outscored them 35 to 29.

Not only did the Wizards outrebound them 54 to 42, they won with three-point shooting and controlling the key. Orlando shot 38-for-96 (39.6%) from the floor and 9-for-28 (32.1%) from three-point range. Following their ninth consecutive defeat, the team is now 2-15 at home, 5-19 away and 14-10 ATS on the road this season.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wizards have a 66.4% probability of winning.

Meanwhile, in the Wizards win over the Magic, forward Kyle Kuzma added one more double-double to his career total, accumulating 27 points, 22 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 38 minutes of action. Guard Bradley Beal walked off the court with 20 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 37 minutes played, too.

Washington was fortunate to come away with the win in this one, considering the team finished their performance with 12 turnovers. In comparison, the Magic had seven. The Wizards shot 36-for-88 (40.9%) from the field and 11-for-29 (37.9%) from behind the arc. Overall, the team is now is 10-13 away, 11-7 at home and 11-7 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Magic: PG Cole Anthony | SG Tim Frazier | SF Franz Wagner | PF Admiral Schofield | C Robin Lopez

Wizards: PG Spencer Dinwiddie | SG Bradley Beal | SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Kyle Kuzma | C Daniel Gafford

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards prediction

Moreover, the total for tonight’s Eastern Conference rematch is set at 215.5. Concerning the spread consensus, 61% of bettors are trusting the Wizards to cover the spread at Capital One Arena. With respect to the total consensus, 53% of gamblers are placing bets on the total going over 215.5. Thus far, Orlando is 0-0 as a favorite, 7-34 as an underdog and 14-10 ATS away, whereas Washington is 12-7 as a favorite, 9-13 as an underdog and 11-7 ATS at home.

Be sure to review the betting trends before wagering. To begin, the Magic are 0-9 straight up in their past nine performances. Plus, they are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games versus the Wizards. Next, Orlando is 6-3 SU in the team’s previous nine matches against Washington. And, the total has gone under in seven of their past eight road contests this season.

As for the Wizards, they are 1-4 ATS in their last five performances. Not to mention, the total has gone over in seven of their previous 10 contests. Next, Washington is 2-4 ATS in their past six games played, and the total has gone over in six of the team’s last nine home games. In summary, the Wizards have the edge to win and cover the spread. If you need help learning all the ins and outs of NBA betting, read our handicap betting guide.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards betting pick

Pick the Wizards to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 215.5. Washington is a six-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

