Jonathan Isaac is well known for many things, not only for his basketball skills. Ever since he decided to stand up during the national anthem before an NBA match in the 2020 bubble, he’s become a controversial voice inside the league. After this situation, he’s only become more empowered to say what he believes and has dedicated his life to his own spirituality.

He then stepped into the spotlight once again when he missed more than two seasons in a row while he received rehabilitation for his infamous knee injury, which only pushed him further towards his faith. During this time, he decided to create the UNITUS clothing line, which just recently put out his new signature shoe line.

The “JUDAH 1,” has reportedly become the first-ever signature shoe from an athlete to include Bible verses, as each of the shoe’s five colorways features a different verse inscribed on the heel.

Orlando Magic power forward Jonathan Isaac has launched a shoe line “Judah 1,” which features Bible verses. “I wanted to create something that could be a voice and a beacon of light and hope for lovers of God and lovers of country,” he said.https://t.co/ezy1lD3wLN — Daily Christian Tweets (@JesusSavesUs777) November 17, 2023

The Magic player first launched the “Triumph”, which is the name of blue version of the shoe that has been launched this Thursday. “Persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed,” it reads.

In a recent interview, Isaac revealed he feels just like this 2 Corinthians 4:9 verse. “I truly feel that God has not left me. I’m still kicking, still moving,” he said.

In spite of becoming an off-court entrepreneur, he’s still serious about his basketball career. This Wednesday, he came off the bench in a win against the Chicago Bulls and hit 4 points and won 7 rebounds in 17 minutes of play.

Jonathan decided to create his own sports and lifestyle brand Unitus because he felt that the traditional brands like Adiddas and Nike didn’t fit his personal values. “It is apparent to me and it’s growing more apparent to everyday consumers that a lot of companies are moving away from godly values and principles and constitutional values and principles,” he shared.

“I wanted to create … an alternative and give lovers of God, lovers of country the freedom to wear their values in a cool, stylish way,” he then added. “I guess I’ve become that. But I would say I’m comfortable. What I’ve tried my best to do is allow my faith to lead.”

Isaac explained how part of his success comes from stop caring what others think and to follow your values with integrity

According to the Orlando forward, one of his secrets to success is to not let others opinions influence his actions. However, certain decisions he’s made, including standing during the bubble’s anthem, have created intense backlash against him.

This is why he dedicated himself to his faith, which has helped him cope with these situations. He explained how being called “antivax” has “helped produce calluses. I don’t care what others think or what they say. They can believe what they want to believe, and I’ll do the same.”

As for the Magic locker room, he feels safe and respected by his teammates. He might have different religious or political views than them, but there’s a feeling of mutual appreciation between all of them.

“I’m trying to be true to who I am and I’ve asked that of everyone I’m around,” he assured.