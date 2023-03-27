March Madness 2023: Final Four Opening Odds

After the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight, the Final Four lineup has been decided, featuring one of the lowest total seed sums in history. On Saturday, the Florida Atlantic Owls and UConn Huskies secured their places in Houston, while on Sunday, the Miami Hurricanes and San Diego State Aztecs pulled off huge wins to finalize the lineup.

This year’s Final Four includes three schools making their debut appearances in the tournament’s history: San Diego State, Miami, and FAU. UConn is the only program with previous experience at this stage, although their last appearance was nearly a decade ago. According to the odds, SDSU and UConn are the favored teams to emerge victorious.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 1, and broadcast on CBS, the opening odds for the Final Four games are presented below.

The Best March Madness Final Four Betting Sites

2023 Men’s Final Four Odds

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 UConn (-5) | 6:50 p.m. CST | CBS

Miami and UConn are set to battle for the right to play for a national championship. Miami mounted an improbable late 13-point comeback on Sunday against Texas to punch their ticket to the Final Four. On the other side, UConn has been a bit of a downhill train. The Huskies have won every game of their run by double digits including beating Arkansas by 23 in the Sweet 16 and Gonzaga by 28 in the Elite 8.

No. 9 FAU vs. No. 5 San Diego State (-2) | 4:09 p.m. CST | CBS

In one of the most unlikely Final Four matchups in quite some time, No. 9 Florida Atlantic will meet No. 5 San Diego State. Florida Atlantic outlasted Kansas State in the Elite 8 while San Diego State came back late to beat Creighton. San Diego State’s suffocating and shutdown D will really test the uptempo and balanced offense of the Owls. It’s going to be interesting to see which style will prevail. But regardless of who wins, one of these two schools will be competing for its first national title and will be considered a legitimate Cinderella in the championship game.