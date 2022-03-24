March Madness
March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Odds, Trends, and KenPom Predictions
March Madness will continue on Thursday, as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga will tipoff the Sweet 16 against Arkansas. The Sweet 16 teams are just two March Madness wins away from the Final Four. In this article, we’ll break down the March Madness Sweet 16 betting odds, trends, and KenPom predictions for every game. You’ll also get our best March Madness Sweet 16 bets and learn where to place bets online on March Madness 16 teams.
Where To Place Bets Online on March Madness Sweet 16 Teams
With three free bets and a $1,000 sports betting bonus, BetOnline is our top-rated sportsbook to place a bet on March Madness Sweet 16 teams this week. However, there are many other great places to bet on the Sweet 16 games.
Below, we’ll list our top sportsbooks to bet on March Madness Sweet Sixteen teams.
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets for March Madness
- XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
- MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
RELATED: March Madness Betting Websites
How to Place a Bet on Sweet 16 Teams During March Madness
It’s never been easier to place a bet online to back your favorite March Madness Sweet 16 teams.
New users can start betting on the Sweet 16 by following three simple steps:
- Click to claim your March Madness Sweet 16 betting bonus
- Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
- Place a free bet online on March Madness Sweet 16 teams
RELATED: How to Gamble on March Madness
March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022
The top four seeds in the West Region have advanced to the Sweet 16. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga avoided an upset against Memphis in Round 2 of March Madness, squeaking by with an 82-78 win.
No. 2 seed Duke needed a late run to get by Michigan State in the second round. As a result, the Blue Devils have dropped down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline.
On the other hand, Cinderella story Saint Peter’s continued its surprise NCAA Tournament run with a hard-fought victory versus Murray State. The Peacocks remain +15000 odds to win the NCAA Tournament.
Before the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight tip off this week, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, which offers the best odds to win March Madness.
RELATED: Best Odds to Win March Madness Just because your bracket has busted, doesn’t mean that you can’t win big during March Madness. There have been a few trends that have been sticking out in the NCAA Tournament over the last few seasons. During March Madness, the Sweet 16 is the time where the top teams start to separate themselves from the pack, which often leads to lower scoring games. Since 2019, sharp bettors have been profiting by taking the under, which has cashed in 11 of the last 16 March Madness Sweet Sixteen games. Underdogs have also performed well, especially against the spread, which should give bettors a good chance of making some money over the next two rounds. For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness Sweet 16 betting trends, check out the chart below. Timeframe ROI% Since 2019 Under 68.8% 11 5 0 31.31% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 58.3% 14 10 0 11.42% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 53.1% 17 13 2 7.72% Since 2016 Under 62.5% 25 15 0 19.38% By now, most brackets have already been thrown in the trash but there is still plenty of money to be made by betting on March Madness. Next, we’ll break down the betting odds, lines, and KenPom March Madness predictions for every game during the Sweet 16 round. All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting apps. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga will face its toughest test of the NCAA Tournament against No. 4 seed Arkansas in the West Region. Both teams are coming off of close wins in the second round. The Bulldogs have yet to play their best basketball during the Big Dance while Arkansas has won each of its March Madness games by five points or fewer. KenPom prediction: Gonzaga will run away with an 82-72 victory in the Sweet 16 vs Arkansas and continue its NCAA Tournament run. For the latest Gonzaga vs Arkansas odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below. Villanova has won seven consecutive games, including each of its first two NCAA Tournament contests. The No. 2-seeded Wildcats beat Delaware by 20 points in the first round and won by double-digits against Ohio State in Round 2 of March Madness. Meanwhile, Michigan has gone from the First Four to the Sweet 16 under Juwan Howard. Projected to lose by 11.5 points, the Wolverines find themselves as one of the top value picks in the Sweet 16. KenPom predictions: Villanova will take down Michigan 71-66 on its way to the Elite Eight. For the latest Villanova vs Michigan odds, check out the March Madness Sweet 16 betting lines from BetOnline below. No. 2-seeded Duke used a late run to take down Michigan State in Round 2 of March Madness. The top-ranked defensive team in the country, Texas Tech is favored in the Sweet 16 over Duke after squeaking by Notre Dame despite being the No. 3 seed in the West Region. KenPom prediction: Texas eliminates Duke with a 69-68 win in the Sweet 16, advancing to the Elite Eight in the West. To get the best Duke vs Texas Tech odds, check out the March Madness betting odds from BetOnline below. Arizona avoided an upset with a thrilling overtime win in the second round of March Madness against a tough TCU team. Meanwhile, Houston has flexed its collective muscles under head coach Kelvin Sampson, who has the Cougars back in the Sweet 16 for the third time in four years. KenPom prediction: Houston will beat Arizona 74-73 and advance to the Elite Eight. Before you place your best March Madness bets, check out the latest Arizona vs Houston odds from BetOnline. Purdue is led by point guard Jaden Ivey, a potential NBA lottery pick. The Boilermakers enter with the No. 2-ranked offense in the country. They stumbled down the stretch of the regular season before rebounding with back-to-back double-digit wins in the NCAA Tournament. On the other hand, Saint Peter’s has captured the attention of the college basketball world by knocking off No. 2-seed Kentucky and No. 7-seed Murray State in the first two rounds. Saint Peter’s comes into this game riding a nine-game winning streak. KenPom prediction: Purdue will beat St. Peter’s 73-63 and move on to the Elite Eight. For the latest Purdue vs Saint Peter’s odds, check out the March Madness odds from BetOnline below. Kansas took down a hot-shooting Creighton team in Round 2 of March Madness. The Jayhawks enter on a seven-game winning streak after winning the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Meanwhile, Providence has been one of the luckiest teams in the country this year. The Friars have played exceptionally well in close games on route to a 27-5 overall record, including going a perfect 3-0 in overtime games. KenPom prediction: Kansas will win 76-69 in a close Sweet 16 matchup vs Providence. For the latest Kansas vs Providence odds, check out the latest March Madness Sweet 16 betting odds from BetOnline below. [/su_table] UCLA is just two wins away from returning to the Final Four for the second straight season. The Bruins survived a scare versus Akron in the opening round before thumping Saint Mary’s in Round 2 of March Madness. Meanwhile, North Carolina nearly blew a big lead but held on to beat No. 1-ranked Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16. KenPom prediction: UCLA will knock off North Carolina 75-70 in the Sweet 16 round of March Madness. For the latest UCLA vs North Carolina odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below. This March Madness Sweet game features the only matchup between two double-digit seeds. The Hurricanes have had a tough road to the Sweet 16. Miami beat USC in the opening round before knocking No. 2 seed Auburn out of the NCAA Tournament last weekend. Meanwhile, Iowa State squeaked by with a pair of five-point wins against LSU and Wisconsin. KenPom prediction: Iowa State upsets Miami 68-67 in the Sweet 16 and moves on to the Elite Eight. For the latest Miami FL vs Iowa State odds, check out the Sweet 16 odds from BetOnline below. Next, we’ll give a quick break down of the best March Madness Sweet 16 bets. BetOnline offers a $1,000 sign up bonus plus three free bets for new members that sign up and bet on the Sweet 16. Click on the links to back our best Sweet 16 bets.
March Madness Sweet 16 Teams
Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
BetOnline Free Play
Gonzaga
+230
Kansas
+525
Arizona
+600
Houston
+800
Purdue
+900
Texas Tech
+1200
Villanova
+1400
UCLA
+1400
Duke
+1600
North Carolina
+2800
March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Trends
March Madness Bet
Winning Percentage
Win
Loss
Push
March Madness Sweet 16 Betting | Odds, Lines, and KenPom Predictions
Gonzaga vs Arkansas Odds, Point Spread, and Total
March Madness Sweet 16 Odds
Arkansas
Gonzaga
BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline
+395
-500
Point Spread
+9.5 (-105)
-9.5 (-115)
Total Points
Over 155 (-110)
Under 155 (-110)
Villanova vs Michigan Odds, Point Spread, and Total
March Madness Sweet 16 Odds
Michigan
Villanova
BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline
+185
-215
Point Spread
+5.0 (-105)
-5.0 (-115)
Total Points
Over 135.5 (-110)
Under 135.5 (-110)
Duke vs Texas Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total
March Madness Sweet 16 Odds
Texas Tech
Duke
BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline
-118
-102
Point Spread
-1 (-110)
-+1 (-110)
Total Points
Over 137.0 (-115)
Under 137.0 (-105)
Arizona vs Houston Odds, Point Spread, and Total
March Madness Sweet 16 Odds
Houston
Arizona
BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline
+105
-125
Point Spread
+1.5 (-112)
-1.5 (-108)
Total Points
Over 145 (-110)
Under 145 (-110)
Purdue vs Saint Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total
March Madness Sweet 16 Odds
Saint Peter’s
Purdue
BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline
+580
-800
Point Spread
+12.5 (-104)
-12.5 (-116)
Total Points
Over 135 (-112)
Under 135 (-108)
Kansas vs Providence Odds, Point Spread, and Total
March Madness Sweet 16 Odds
Providence
Kansas
BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline
+275
-330
Point Spread
+7.5 (-111)
-7.5 (-109)
Total Points
Over 141.5 (-110)
Under 141.5 (-110)
UCLA vs North Carolina Odds, Point Spread, and Total
March Madness Sweet 16 Odds
North Carolina
UCLA
BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline
+120
-140
Point Spread
+2.5 (-110)
-2.5 (-110)
Total Points
Over 141.5 (-110)
Under 141.5 (-110)
Miami Florida vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
March Madness Sweet 16 Odds
Iowa State
Miami (FL)
BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline
+120
-140
Point Spread
+2.0 (-105)
-2.0 (-115)
Total Points
Over 133.5 (-110)
Under 133.5 (-110)
March Madness Predictions | Best Sweet 16 Bets
RELATED: Best Odds to Win March Madness
Just because your bracket has busted, doesn’t mean that you can’t win big during March Madness.
There have been a few trends that have been sticking out in the NCAA Tournament over the last few seasons. During March Madness, the Sweet 16 is the time where the top teams start to separate themselves from the pack, which often leads to lower scoring games.
Since 2019, sharp bettors have been profiting by taking the under, which has cashed in 11 of the last 16 March Madness Sweet Sixteen games. Underdogs have also performed well, especially against the spread, which should give bettors a good chance of making some money over the next two rounds.
For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness Sweet 16 betting trends, check out the chart below.
Timeframe
ROI%
Since 2019
Under
68.8%
11
5
0
31.31%
Since 2018
Underdogs ATS
58.3%
14
10
0
11.42%
Since 2017
Underdogs ATS
53.1%
17
13
2
7.72%
Since 2016
Under
62.5%
25
15
0
19.38%
By now, most brackets have already been thrown in the trash but there is still plenty of money to be made by betting on March Madness.
Next, we’ll break down the betting odds, lines, and KenPom March Madness predictions for every game during the Sweet 16 round.
All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting apps.
No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga will face its toughest test of the NCAA Tournament against No. 4 seed Arkansas in the West Region.
Both teams are coming off of close wins in the second round. The Bulldogs have yet to play their best basketball during the Big Dance while Arkansas has won each of its March Madness games by five points or fewer.
KenPom prediction: Gonzaga will run away with an 82-72 victory in the Sweet 16 vs Arkansas and continue its NCAA Tournament run.
For the latest Gonzaga vs Arkansas odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below.
Villanova has won seven consecutive games, including each of its first two NCAA Tournament contests. The No. 2-seeded Wildcats beat Delaware by 20 points in the first round and won by double-digits against Ohio State in Round 2 of March Madness. Meanwhile, Michigan has gone from the First Four to the Sweet 16 under Juwan Howard. Projected to lose by 11.5 points, the Wolverines find themselves as one of the top value picks in the Sweet 16.
KenPom predictions: Villanova will take down Michigan 71-66 on its way to the Elite Eight.
For the latest Villanova vs Michigan odds, check out the March Madness Sweet 16 betting lines from BetOnline below.
No. 2-seeded Duke used a late run to take down Michigan State in Round 2 of March Madness. The top-ranked defensive team in the country, Texas Tech is favored in the Sweet 16 over Duke after squeaking by Notre Dame despite being the No. 3 seed in the West Region.
KenPom prediction: Texas eliminates Duke with a 69-68 win in the Sweet 16, advancing to the Elite Eight in the West.
To get the best Duke vs Texas Tech odds, check out the March Madness betting odds from BetOnline below.
Arizona avoided an upset with a thrilling overtime win in the second round of March Madness against a tough TCU team. Meanwhile, Houston has flexed its collective muscles under head coach Kelvin Sampson, who has the Cougars back in the Sweet 16 for the third time in four years.
KenPom prediction: Houston will beat Arizona 74-73 and advance to the Elite Eight.
Before you place your best March Madness bets, check out the latest Arizona vs Houston odds from BetOnline.
Purdue is led by point guard Jaden Ivey, a potential NBA lottery pick. The Boilermakers enter with the No. 2-ranked offense in the country. They stumbled down the stretch of the regular season before rebounding with back-to-back double-digit wins in the NCAA Tournament.
On the other hand, Saint Peter’s has captured the attention of the college basketball world by knocking off No. 2-seed Kentucky and No. 7-seed Murray State in the first two rounds. Saint Peter’s comes into this game riding a nine-game winning streak.
KenPom prediction: Purdue will beat St. Peter’s 73-63 and move on to the Elite Eight.
For the latest Purdue vs Saint Peter’s odds, check out the March Madness odds from BetOnline below.
Kansas took down a hot-shooting Creighton team in Round 2 of March Madness. The Jayhawks enter on a seven-game winning streak after winning the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Meanwhile, Providence has been one of the luckiest teams in the country this year. The Friars have played exceptionally well in close games on route to a 27-5 overall record, including going a perfect 3-0 in overtime games.
KenPom prediction: Kansas will win 76-69 in a close Sweet 16 matchup vs Providence.
For the latest Kansas vs Providence odds, check out the latest March Madness Sweet 16 betting odds from BetOnline below.
[/su_table]
UCLA is just two wins away from returning to the Final Four for the second straight season. The Bruins survived a scare versus Akron in the opening round before thumping Saint Mary’s in Round 2 of March Madness. Meanwhile, North Carolina nearly blew a big lead but held on to beat No. 1-ranked Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16.
KenPom prediction: UCLA will knock off North Carolina 75-70 in the Sweet 16 round of March Madness.
For the latest UCLA vs North Carolina odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below.
This March Madness Sweet game features the only matchup between two double-digit seeds. The Hurricanes have had a tough road to the Sweet 16. Miami beat USC in the opening round before knocking No. 2 seed Auburn out of the NCAA Tournament last weekend. Meanwhile, Iowa State squeaked by with a pair of five-point wins against LSU and Wisconsin.
KenPom prediction: Iowa State upsets Miami 68-67 in the Sweet 16 and moves on to the Elite Eight.
For the latest Miami FL vs Iowa State odds, check out the Sweet 16 odds from BetOnline below.
Next, we’ll give a quick break down of the best March Madness Sweet 16 bets. BetOnline offers a $1,000 sign up bonus plus three free bets for new members that sign up and bet on the Sweet 16.
Click on the links to back our best Sweet 16 bets.
NBA Team Salaries
Recent Posts
- March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Odds, Trends, and KenPom Predictions
- Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Preview, and Expert NBA Picks
- Charles Barkley March Madness Predictions – Sweet 16 Expert Betting Picks
- Jazz vs Celtics Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds
- Kings vs Pacers Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds
Trending Now
-
Main Page1 week ago
Thunder vs Spurs Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds
-
March Madness7 days ago
Rutgers vs Notre Dame Preview, NCAA Odds, and Free NCAA Picks
-
NBA5 days ago
How to Bet on March Madness in TX | Best Texas Sports Betting Sites
-
NBA5 days ago
How to Bet on March Madness in SC | South Carolina Sports Betting Sites