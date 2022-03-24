March Madness will continue on Thursday, as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga will tipoff the Sweet 16 against Arkansas. The Sweet 16 teams are just two March Madness wins away from the Final Four. In this article, we’ll break down the March Madness Sweet 16 betting odds, trends, and KenPom predictions for every game. You’ll also get our best March Madness Sweet 16 bets and learn where to place bets online on March Madness 16 teams.

Where To Place Bets Online on March Madness Sweet 16 Teams

With three free bets and a $1,000 sports betting bonus, BetOnline is our top-rated sportsbook to place a bet on March Madness Sweet 16 teams this week. However, there are many other great places to bet on the Sweet 16 games.

Below, we’ll list our top sportsbooks to bet on March Madness Sweet Sixteen teams.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

RELATED: March Madness Betting Websites

How to Place a Bet on Sweet 16 Teams During March Madness

It’s never been easier to place a bet online to back your favorite March Madness Sweet 16 teams.

New users can start betting on the Sweet 16 by following three simple steps:

Click to claim your March Madness Sweet 16 betting bonus Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Place a free bet online on March Madness Sweet 16 teams

RELATED: How to Gamble on March Madness

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

The top four seeds in the West Region have advanced to the Sweet 16. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga avoided an upset against Memphis in Round 2 of March Madness, squeaking by with an 82-78 win.

No. 2 seed Duke needed a late run to get by Michigan State in the second round. As a result, the Blue Devils have dropped down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline.

On the other hand, Cinderella story Saint Peter’s continued its surprise NCAA Tournament run with a hard-fought victory versus Murray State. The Peacocks remain +15000 odds to win the NCAA Tournament.

Before the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight tip off this week, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, which offers the best odds to win March Madness.