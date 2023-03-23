March Madness Sweet 16 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

It’s been a wild and entertaining March Madness already, to say the least. We’ve seen a No. 16 knock out a No. 1 for just the second time in tournament history as Fareligh Dickinson shocked No. 1 Purdue and the world in the opening round. FDU almost made history on Sunday night as the first 16-seed ever to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. But Florida Atlantic pulled away late and ended the run for cinderella.

Princeton will be the highest seed in the Sweet 16 as a No.15. They’ll have their hands full with No.6 Creighton. Princeton will look to be just the second-ever 15-seed to reach the Elite Eight with a win. If they pull it off, they’d join the 2022 St. peter’s squad as the only two 15-seeds to advance to the Elite Eight.

Just two No. 1 seeds remain in Alabama and Houston. They were the top two overall seeds in the tournament. Alabama will face N0. 7 seed and defensive powerhouse San Diego State. Houston will face off against No. 5 Miami who survived Drake in the first round and overpowered No. 4 Indiana on Sunday.

Princeton will be the only double-digit seed in the Sweet 16 and FAU will be the second-highest seed in the field of 16. FAU comes in as a No. 9 seed after knocking off No.8 seed Memphis in a wild finish in the first round and ending No. 16 FDU’s run on Sunday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, schedule, and best bets for the Sweet 16.

Sweet 16 Odds, Schedule

*All times Central

Thursday, March 23 (Sweet 16)

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State (-1.5) | 5:30 p.m. | TBS

| 5:30 p.m. | TBS No. 4 UConn (-4.5) vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 6:15 p.m. | CBS

| 6:15 p.m. | CBS No. 4 Tennessee (-5.5) vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic | 8 p.m. | TBS

| 8 p.m. | TBS No. 2 UCLA (1.5)vs. No. 3 Gonzaga | 8:45 p.m. | CBS

Friday, March 24 (Sweet 16)

No. 1 Alabama (-7.5) vs. No. 5 San Diego State | 5:30 p.m. | TBS

| 5:30 p.m. | TBS No. 1 Houston (-7.5) vs. No. 5 Miami | 6:15 p.m. | CBS

| 6:15 p.m. | CBS No. 6 Creighton (-10.5) vs. No. 15 Princeton | 8 p.m. | TBS

| 8 p.m. | TBS No. 2 Texas (-4.5) vs. No. 3 Xavier | 8:45 p.m. | CBS

No. 4 Tennessee -5.5 vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic | 8 p.m. | TBS Bet FAU Tennessee Play Moneyline +215 -260 Point Spread +5.5 -5.5 Total Points Over 130.5 (-110) Under 130.5 (-120) Without Zakai Zeigler driving their transition game, the Vols are forced to operate exclusively in the half-court, resulting in a shorter game with fewer possessions. Although this hasn’t impacted the Vols in the first two rounds, FAU is built to move the ball up the court and can stretch the Vols defensively. It’s hard to justify this line. FAU’s ability to stretch the Volunteers’ defense to the perimeter sets them apart from most of their recent opponents, and they can knock shots down from deep and play in transition. FAU also takes care of the ball as they have a low turnover rate, which will challenge the Volunteers’ pressure defense. There is no doubt the Vols have an elite and dominant defense. But offensively, they just can’t execute in the half-court as well as they need to dominate FAU. I think the absence of Zeigler really shows today. I like the points. The Pick: FAU +5.5

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State (-1.5) | 5:30 p.m. | TBS

While Michigan State deserves respect due to Tom Izzo’s tourney success and their proven ability to perform at the highest level, recent years suggest that the Spartans are slightly different from the team they were in the 2000s.

In this matchup, the two best players on the court will likely be wearing purple. Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson have had outstanding seasons and have been excellent in the NCAA Tournament.

I have yet to like this Michigan State team, and maybe I should come around on them. I was shocked at what they did to Marquette, as I thought Marquette was significantly better. But I didn’t think either were Elite 8 quality.

Kansas State was super impressive against a very skilled Kentucky squad. And they have a two-headed monster in Norwell and Johnson that can carry them in big spots.

The eye test has me liking the Cats.

The matchup has me liking the Cats.

The spread really has me liking the Cats.

Give me the Cats.

The Pick: Kansas State +1.5