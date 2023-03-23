College Basketball
March Madness Sweet 16 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
It’s been a wild and entertaining March Madness already, to say the least. We’ve seen a No. 16 knock out a No. 1 for just the second time in tournament history as Fareligh Dickinson shocked No. 1 Purdue and the world in the opening round. FDU almost made history on Sunday night as the first 16-seed ever to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. But Florida Atlantic pulled away late and ended the run for cinderella.
Princeton will be the highest seed in the Sweet 16 as a No.15. They’ll have their hands full with No.6 Creighton. Princeton will look to be just the second-ever 15-seed to reach the Elite Eight with a win. If they pull it off, they’d join the 2022 St. peter’s squad as the only two 15-seeds to advance to the Elite Eight.
Just two No. 1 seeds remain in Alabama and Houston. They were the top two overall seeds in the tournament. Alabama will face N0. 7 seed and defensive powerhouse San Diego State. Houston will face off against No. 5 Miami who survived Drake in the first round and overpowered No. 4 Indiana on Sunday.
Princeton will be the only double-digit seed in the Sweet 16 and FAU will be the second-highest seed in the field of 16. FAU comes in as a No. 9 seed after knocking off No.8 seed Memphis in a wild finish in the first round and ending No. 16 FDU’s run on Sunday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, schedule, and best bets for the Sweet 16.
The Best March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|2.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus OfferAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|3.
|
$2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$1,000 Betting Offer + Free Live StreamsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|6.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|7.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|8.
|
15% Cashback for the First 7 DaysAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
Sweet 16 Odds, Schedule
*All times Central
Thursday, March 23 (Sweet 16)
- No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State (-1.5) | 5:30 p.m. | TBS
- No. 4 UConn (-4.5) vs. No. 8 Arkansas| 6:15 p.m. | CBS
- No. 4 Tennessee (-5.5) vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic | 8 p.m. | TBS
- No. 2 UCLA (1.5)vs. No. 3 Gonzaga | 8:45 p.m. | CBS
Friday, March 24 (Sweet 16)
- No. 1 Alabama (-7.5) vs. No. 5 San Diego State | 5:30 p.m. | TBS
- No. 1 Houston (-7.5) vs. No. 5 Miami | 6:15 p.m. | CBS
- No. 6 Creighton (-10.5) vs. No. 15 Princeton | 8 p.m. | TBS
- No. 2 Texas (-4.5) vs. No. 3 Xavier | 8:45 p.m. | CBS
No. 4 Tennessee -5.5 vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic | 8 p.m. | TBS
|Bet
|FAU
|Tennessee
|Play
|Moneyline
|+215
|-260
|Point Spread
|+5.5
|-5.5
|Total Points
|Over 130.5 (-110)
|Under 130.5 (-120)
Without Zakai Zeigler driving their transition game, the Vols are forced to operate exclusively in the half-court, resulting in a shorter game with fewer possessions. Although this hasn’t impacted the Vols in the first two rounds, FAU is built to move the ball up the court and can stretch the Vols defensively. It’s hard to justify this line.
FAU’s ability to stretch the Volunteers’ defense to the perimeter sets them apart from most of their recent opponents, and they can knock shots down from deep and play in transition. FAU also takes care of the ball as they have a low turnover rate, which will challenge the Volunteers’ pressure defense. There is no doubt the Vols have an elite and dominant defense. But offensively, they just can’t execute in the half-court as well as they need to dominate FAU. I think the absence of Zeigler really shows today. I like the points.
The Pick: FAU +5.5
No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State (-1.5) | 5:30 p.m. | TBS
|Bet
|Kansas State
|Michigan State
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105
|-125
|Point Spread
|+1.5
|-1.5
|Total Points
|Over 137.5 (-110)
|Under 137.5 (-120)
While Michigan State deserves respect due to Tom Izzo’s tourney success and their proven ability to perform at the highest level, recent years suggest that the Spartans are slightly different from the team they were in the 2000s.
In this matchup, the two best players on the court will likely be wearing purple. Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson have had outstanding seasons and have been excellent in the NCAA Tournament.
I have yet to like this Michigan State team, and maybe I should come around on them. I was shocked at what they did to Marquette, as I thought Marquette was significantly better. But I didn’t think either were Elite 8 quality.
Kansas State was super impressive against a very skilled Kentucky squad. And they have a two-headed monster in Norwell and Johnson that can carry them in big spots.
The eye test has me liking the Cats.
The matchup has me liking the Cats.
The spread really has me liking the Cats.
Give me the Cats.
The Pick: Kansas State +1.5
- Pistons’ Rookie of the Year contender Jaden Ivey excited to be ‘learning the game’ in Detroit
- March Madness Sweet 16 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
- Providence Basketball Hires Kim English As Head Coach
- Patrick Beverley takes credit for James Harden’s step-back jumper
- Clippers report that star Paul George will be out for at least 2 to 3 weeks due to his latest knee injury
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Paul Pierce sparks fire around Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend rumors
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Could Crimson Tide Justify Firing Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats With His Huge Buyout After Brandon Miller Gun Incident?
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Jay Bilas’ March Madness Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Michigan to Miss First NCAA Tournament Since 2015 – What is Juwan Howard’s Buyout if Wolverines Fire Him?