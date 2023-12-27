Mark Cuban says he’s only a ‘couple of days’ away from selling Mavericks’ majority stake ownership

For over a month now, we’ve been aware that the Dallas franchise is soon to be purchased by a new majority owner and is close to sealing the deal. We are talking about Miriam Adelson, family 0f the largest shareholders of Las Vegas Sands Corp, a company that owns and runs casinos all over the world and is based in Nevada.

This Tuesday morning, famous sports radio host Norm Hitzges received Mark Cuban on his Normathon on Sportsradio show and introduced him as the “Mavericks minority owner.” The billionaire immediately reacted by saying: “Not yet, I’ve got a couple of days.”

Last week it was reported that the NBA’s process of approving the sale has begun. On yesterday’s radio show, Cuban acknowledged the fact that this was still happening and that all the money he gets from the deal will go directly to the bank.

The billionaire revealed he couldn’t talk about the details of this new contract, but he did admit he had been considering selling the Mavs’ majority stake for quite some time now. “To compete in the NBA, as we’ve talked about many times, it’s as much financial as it is what happens on the court. And to be able to compete financially, you’ve got to be able to put the organization where it can earn the most revenue and most income,” he said.

“Real estate is not my thing. It’s not something you want to learn on the fly when you’re having to invest, you know, hundreds of millions or billions of dollars,” Cuban said. “So I wanted a partner that had that strength. And so I went looking and I’d known Patrick Dumont and the Adelson’s for, you know, a long time and you know, we’d worked together on different projects,” he added. “They know how to do this. So they were a great partner.”

The well-known entrepreneur has voiced many times his intent of wanting to bring gambling to Texas, even though he admits that it is still a misunderstood industry. “I think the real benefit to Texas isn’t about the gaming,” Mark said. “It’s about the destination resort.”

For now, Cuban awaits for the deal to be approved and then concluded by the NBA Board of Governors, as he hopes they see positively this merge between him and Sands Corp. It seems that both parties have partnered up to build a Dallas resort casino and arena, if gambling is ever legalized in the state.

Mark Cuban shared his curious superstitions to help Mavericks conquer the 2011 NBA Finals

In a recent interview, Cuban also revealed some of his superstitious routines he’d do to help the Dallas franchise win. He shared that before his team won the 2011 NBA Finals, he was so nervous he needed to perform some of these antics to calm himself down.

“I’m supid-sticious,” said the franchise’s majority owner. “So many routines that I’m just stupid-sticious about. My thing was, if I take a sip of my Diet Coke at the right moment, we’ll score, and if I take my Diet Coke and put it down in the exact right spot, we’ll get a stop. Obviously, it worked. , I just kept on doing it.”

The billionaire was then asked to admit how many Diet Cokes he ordered during Dallas’ championship run, but he seriously had no clue whatsoever.

“I have no idea. I would just give the guy $100 and say, ‘Just keep them coming.’ … If you watch me from the first game of the first series up until Game 6, my face bloated. … It just reduces the stress,” he shared with a laugh.