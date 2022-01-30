Marquette vs Providence College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big East college basketball matchup, the Marquette Golden Eagles are taking on the Providence Friars at the Dunkin Donuts Center. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Marquette vs Providence prediction for the game today.

Marquette vs Providence Game Info

No. 22 Marquette Golden Eagles (15-6, 7-3 Big East) vs. No. 17 Providence Friars (17-2, 7-1 Big East)

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 12:30 PM ET

Venue: Dunkin Donuts Center — Providence, RI

Coverage: FS1

Marquette vs Providence College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Marquette vs Providence college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: MARQ: (+) | PROV: (-)

Point Spread: MARQ: +2.5 (-110) | PROV: -2.5 (-110)

Total: 137 — Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Marquette vs Providence College Basketball Betting Preview

When Marquette lost in double overtime to Creighton on New Year’s Day, it was their fifth loss in six games. At 8-6, their season was on the ropes. Since then, the Golden Eagles have won seven straight games and have thrust themselves back into the AP polls. Forward Justin Lewis has been the guy for Marquette this year, averaging over 16 points and eight boards a game. While their offense has been inconsistent over the course of the season, they have been red hot in 2022. Marquette’s first game of their current win streak was at home against this same Friars team when they blitzed them 88-56.

Providence has been one of the more surprising teams in the country this year. Not much was expected of the Friars but they currently sit atop the Big East. Their schedule hasn’t been very difficult as they only have three Top-25 wins under their belt, but they can’t be faulted for beating what’s placed in front of them. Al Durham and Nate Watson both average over 13 points per game to provide a nice one-two punch. The Friars were embarrassed last time they played Marquette but haven’t lost since with their most recent win coming against #21 Xavier on the road.

Marquette vs Providence College Basketball Betting Trends

Marquette is 7-0 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Marquette’s last 5 games.

The OVER is 4-1 in Providence’s last 5 games against Marquette.

Providence is 9-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 13 games.

The OVER is 4-1 in Providence’s last 5 games.

Marquette vs Providence Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

If there is one thing that is for certain, it’s that Marquette will not be beating Providence by 32 points again. While Marquette couldn’t miss in their last outing, their defense was a big reason for the dominant victory as well. Some progression can be expected by the Friars’ offense, but Marquette’s defense force too many Providence turnovers last game.

The result of this game could go either way. It wouldn’t be surprising if either team came out ahead or covered the spread based on how these teams are playing as of late. The surest bet is the line of just 138. Both teams average over 70 points per game and Marquette’s defense on average gives up almost 69 points per game as well. With such a low line, take the over.

Our college basketball betting Marquette vs Providence prediction tonight will be OVER 137 points at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Providence a 73.7% chance to win.

Pick: OVER 137

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline.