On Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. This is the season opener for both teams of the 2021-22 NBA season. BetOnline odds are available down below.

Game Information

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena; Atlanta, Georgia

TV channels: NBA League Pass, TNT

Radio broadcast: WZGC, KEGL/KFZO

Live stream: YouTube TV (14-day free trial)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks news

Heading into tonight’s intraconference season opener for both contenders of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Mavs are 2-1 in their previous three head-to-head meetings. On Feb. 10, 2021, the last time these teams faced off in the regular season, Dallas won 118-117 at home. Not to mention, the Hawks are 6-4 in their past 10 meetings versus the Mavs.

Next, one interesting news story for tonight’s game is 14-time All-Star Dirk Nowitzki being selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. Over the course of his 21-season career, the “Tall Baller from the G” averaged 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Injury Report

For the Mavericks, they have a clean bill of health. This is a rarity in today’s NBA. Though, all teams will have several obstacles to overcome and deal with this season, such as COVID-19. As for the Hawks, center Onyeka Okongwu is out indefinitely.

The former USC Trojan is still recovering from a shoulder injury. Jalen Johnson is also listed as probable. He has almost fully recovered from his right ankle soreness. In addition to Johnson, both Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams are listed as questionable to play.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Dallas: Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness): Probable

Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness): Questionable

Lou Williams (left hip soreness): Questionable

Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder surgery rehabilitation): Out pic.twitter.com/m6AQYbRsnM — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 20, 2021

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks betting lines

Over/Under: 225

Point spread: Hawks -2.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Mavericks +120, Hawks -140

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks preview

Moreover, the Mavericks ended their preseason with a perfect 4-0 record. Last Friday, the team defeated the Bucks 114-103 on the road. Guard Jalen Brunson led Dallas in scoring, putting up 17 points in 24 minutes on the court. Trey Burke accumulated 14 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 16 minutes played.

During the offseason, the organization agreed to part ways with head coach Rick Carlisle. Weeks later, the Mavs hired Jason Kidd to replace Carlisle. After coaching the Nets and Bucks, his overall record is 183-190 (.491). On top of the coaching change, the team also re-signed Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Furthermore, the Hawks concluded their 2021 exhibition games with an overall record of 2-2. Last Thursday, the team blew out the Heat 127-92. Guard Trae Young scored a team-high 27 points in 30 minutes spent on the court. Forward De’Andre Hunter ended his performance with 19 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29 minutes played as well.

In the offseason, the organization signed Jalen Johnson to a rookie-scale contract. And, the Hawks signed Gorgui Dieng and Ibi Watson. Additionally, Johnny Hamilton and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot were signed. In late August, Nick Van Exel was named as an assistant coach.

Lastly, the Mavs’ projected starting lineup is PG Luka Doncic, SG Tim Hardaway Jr., SF Kristaps Porzingis, PF Josh Green and C Dwight Powell. The Hawks’ projected starting lineup is PG Trae Young, SG Bogdan Bogdanovic, SF Cam Reddish, PF John Collins and C Gorgui Dieng.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks prediction

Anyways, the total for Thursday night’s regular season opener is set at 225. According to the updated spread consensus, 56% of bettors believe the Mavs will cover the spread. For the total consensus, 89% of gamblers are predicting the total to go over 225. Picking the over is a reasonable choice for this contest. Dallas and Atlanta have high-scoring offenses. Though, if Trae Young gets double-teamed, the Hawks may struggle.

For betting trends, the Mavs are 1-4 against the spread in their past five games played. The total has also gone over in eight of their last 12 games. And, Dallas is 4-1 straight up in their previous five games played against Atlanta. To add to these betting statistics, the total has gone over in eight of the team’s last 10 road contests.

As for the Hawks, they are 1-4 ATS in their past five games. Also, the total has gone under in 14 of the team’s last 20 games played. And, the total has gone under in four of their previous five home contests. Finally, the total has gone under in all five of Atlanta’s past five games played in October. Therefore, as stated before, the total will go over. Dallas could be the team to beat this season.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks betting pick

Pick the Mavs to win on the road, the total will go over 225 and the Hawks will cover the spread. Dallas is a 2.5-point underdog with BetOnline.