Mavericks vs Warriors NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks (27-20 SU, 24-22-1 ATS) will travel to San Francisco to meet the Golden State Warriors (34-13 SU, 25-20-2 ATS) at the Chase Center. In the previous matchup between these two on January 5th, the Mavericks won in a blowout in Dallas. Will the Warriors be able to exact their revenge without Draymond Green and, potentially, Klay Thompson? In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Information

Date: Tuesday, January 25th, 2022

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Mavericks vs. Warriors NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Mavericks +3.5 (-108) | Warriors -3.5 (-112)

Best moneyline: Mavericks +135 | Warriors -155

Over/Under: 210.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Sterling Brown (Out)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

SG Klay Thompson (Questionable) | PF Draymond Green (Out) | SF Andre Igoudala (Out) | PF James Wiseman (Out)|

Mavericks vs Warriors News and Preview | NBA Picks

Are the Dallas Mavericks for real? It sure feels like it, as they’ve gone 10-2 in January and are only getting healthier. Over that 12 game stretch, Luka Doncic is averaging close to a triple-double, putting up 25.6 PPG, 10.3 RPG and 9.2 APG.

Where the Mavericks have really excelled as a unit recently, though, is on the defensive end of the floor. This month, the Mavericks are first in the NBA in Defensive Rating (98.8), head and shoulders above the Warriors (105.8) who are right behind them in the category.

Opponents are shooting a league worst 42.7% from the field against the Mavs, as well as a league worst 27.3% from beyond the arc this month.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have been defined by a Stephen Curry cold streak. Curry is in the middle of a slump that has him averaging just 20.8 PPG in January while shooting 35.9% from the field and 29.9% from three. In his last game against the Jazz on Sunday, Curry went 1-10 from three.

Over their last ten games, the Warriors are just 5-5, ranking 27th in Offensive Rating. They’ve remained strong defensively, though, ranking 2nd in Defensive Rating over the last ten games and being top five in the category all year.

Mavericks vs Warriors NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

The Warriors 29-16-2 to the Under (64%)

The Mavericks are 32-13-2 to the Under (71%)

The Warriors are 15-15-3 ATS after a win

The Mavericks are 10-15-1 ATS after a win

The Warriors are 15-8-2 ATS at home this season

The Mavericks are 13-10 ATS on the road this season

Projected Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineup

PG Luka Doncic | SG Jalen Brunson| SF Dorian Finney Smith | PF Kristaps Porzingis | C Dwight Powell

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

PG Stephen Curry | SG Jordan Poole | SF Andrew Wiggins | PF Otto Porter Jr. | C Kevon Looney

Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction | NBA Picks

These two teams met on January 5th in Dallas, a game that the Mavericks won 99-82. Stephen Curry went 1-9 from three in that game, but the score is indicative of the type of teams these two are.

While we want to conventionally think of the Luka Doncic led Mavericks and the Stephen Curry led Warriors as two flashy offensive units, they headline with their defense and slower paces. The Mavericks own the second slowest pace in the NBA, second to just the Knicks. The Warriors are 14th in the same Category.

The Mavericks are 13-1 to the under in their last 14 games.

The loss of Draymond Green has reared its ugly head more so on the offensive end of the floor for the Warriors than anything else. That may seem surprising at first, but Draymond’s playmaking ability and his knack for finding open cutters and shooters can’t be replicated. They are also worse off in transition without him in the lineup.

I think we’ll see a similar game to what we saw between these two back on January 5th. I expect a slow pace and for this total to go under. It opened at 212 and has dropped down to 210.5, so try to get it while it stays north of that 210 number.

Pick: Under 210.5

