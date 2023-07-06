Memphis star Ja Morant tweeted ‘they gon feel me fasho’ once he returns from his 25-match ban next season

Ja Morant‘s controversies this year were hard to miss, as he made the headlines for every basketball media platform involving his two firearm incidents which pissed off the NBA for it reflecting poorly in a society that needs healthy role models, and not basketball players who act like thugs.

Nevertheless, the Grizzlies star is concentrated on clearing his head, keep practicing basketball and improving how the world views him while he awaits his return to courts after overcoming his 25-game ban imposed by the league.

Just as Memphis confirmed the arrival of star Derrick Rose, veteran guard Isaiah Thomas took his thoughts to social media to remind everyone around that Ja will return stronger than ever with the newcomer by his side. He believes Morant and Rose will dominate the NBA once they both step on the court together.

“Watch what type of season Ja has next year with D rose connected to his hip all year long. Once he gets off suspension he will have his best season yet. That D rose presence going to have him on some MVP s—…Watch!” he posted.

Check out what the young point guard responded to Thomas on Twitter:

you too loud OG . they gon feel me fasho 🧘🏽‍♂️☮️ https://t.co/4ZFubcrE5N — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 5, 2023

Just an hour after answering to Isaiah’s remarks, Morant added another post that seems to reflect what he’s going through after his suspension was announced.

“You know life ain’t tied with a bow but it’s still a gift tho..yeah life ain’t fair but it’s still good tho, it’s a blessing just to be here..,” he tweeted.

The 23-year-old then showed his was tuning into the NBA Summer League, as the Memphis squad played against Oklahoma City Thunder this week in Las Vegas. Morant wrote “our young bulls > yours”, following a lot of bear emojis referencing his support to the Grizzlies.

The superstar has been quite silent ever since he was handed his 25-game punishment by the NBA

As the rising star will miss the first 25 contests of the upcoming campaign, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver explained why it took the league so long to define a punishment for Morant after his second firearm incident back on May 14.

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” he first said in a statement.

“The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning,” Silver added. “Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.

“For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time. Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

The first time the point guard was suspended was back in March, as he posted an Instagram Live video of himself partying in a Denver nightclub with a gun in his hands after an NBA match against the Nuggets.